Cill na Martra super sub Shane breaks Bantry hearts

Cill na Martra 3-11

Bantry Blues 2-13

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

THE picture looked bleak for Bantry Blues six minutes into the second half of the Bon Secours Premier IFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

A goal by Cill na Martra’s Daniel Ó Duinnín at that juncture left them 3-6 to 1-6 adrift of the Gaeltacht men, who had more or less dictated matters from the second quarter onwards.

In an exhilarating contest of dramatically fluctuating fortunes, the South-West side’s prospects had improved considerably after they turned on the style to transform a six-point deficit into a three-point lead towards the end of the second half.

There was to be a further twist to the tale, however, as Cill na Martra pulled out a little bit extra when the crunch came, hauling themsleves back from the brink after a converted free by Daniel Ó Duinnín was followed by three from play by substitute Shane Ó Duinnín on the run-in.

Runners-up to Kanturk in last year’s decider, this was a harrowing experience for Bantry, to put it mildly, all the more so since they performed most creditably over the course of what, with free-flowing end-to-end football the order of the day, was a contest to be savoured.

Cill na Martra were most impressive as well when in full flight, underlining their potential as early as the second minute when Sean Ó Foirreidh and Ciaran Ó Duinnín did the spadework for a goal from Criostoir Ó Meachair.

Shane Keevers had opened the scoring with a fisted point for Bantry, who regained the lead five minutes later when Arthur Coakley netted following good work by Paddy Cronin, Seanie O’Leary and Dara McCarthy.

Regularly pushing forward with commendable cohesion and intent, they had eased into a 1-4 to 1-1 lead before disaster struck in the 15th minute. A speculative cross by Cill na Martra wing-back Danny Ó Conaill led to a defensive mix-up in the danger-zone, effectively gifting Criostoir Ó Meachair his second goal.

That signalled a remarkable swing in the trend of the play, with Cill na Martra taking control to such an extent that they weren’t flattered to finish the first half 2-5 to 1-4 in front.

The Muskerry side looked set to remain on top after Damien Ó hUrdail quickly got them off the mark on the resumption, and, while Bantry bagged the next two scores, it was hard to visualise anything other than a Cill na Martra victory after Daniel Ó Duinnín fired in their third goal. Picked out by a defence-splitting delivery from Ciaran ÓDuinnín, the Cork senior’s finish was out of the top drawer, but he was otherwise kept on a tight rein by Bantry’s tenacious full-back Seth Thornton.

At the other end, Bantry’s marquee attacker Ruairi Deane, despite the close attentions of Cill na Martra’s Colm MacLochlainn, made his presence felt at No 14 in the first half, and even more so following his switch to centre-forward after the interval. Deane was instrumental in spearheading a Bantry revival that also featured outstanding contributions from midfielder Kevin Casey, and energetic defenders Cillian O’Brien, Mark Óg O’Sullivan and Jack O’Neill.

Arthur Coakley, Seanie O’Leary and Paddy Cronin were others to sparkle up front, with the latter setting Deane up for a well-taken goal that left them snapping at Cill na Martra’s heels, 3-6 to 2-8, with 40 minutes gone. Points from O’Brien, Deane and Coakley followed before Damien Ó hUrdail replied with a score that briefly relieved the pressure on Cill na Martra.

Coakley, with a sublime point after taking a pass from the lion-hearted Deane, and Paddy Cronin tightened the screw for Bantry, who must have felt it was destined to be their day after goalkeeper Mike Casey twice foiled a goal attempt by Cill na Martra substitute Mícheál Ó Deasuna.

Ó Deasuna, a key player for Cill na Martra so often in the past, certainly paid his way following his introduction, but ultimately an even greater impact was made by Shane Ó Duinnín after he was sprung from the bench. With Bantry clinging to a two-point lead, Ó Duinnín broke their hearts when completing a quick hat-trick of points to tilt the issue in Cill na Martra’s favour in stoppage time.

Scorers

Cill na Martra: C Ó Meachair 2-0; D Ó Duinnín 1-1 (1f); S O’Duinnín 0-3; M Ó Duininn, C Ó Duinnín, D Ó hUrdail 0-2 each; D Ó Connaill 0-1.

Bantry Blues: A Coakley 1-6 (3f); R Deane 1-2 (1f); S Keevers, S O’Leary, P Cronin, K Casey, C O’Brien 0-1 each.

Cill na Martra: P Ó Criodain; G Ó Mochain, C MacLochlainn, F Ó Faolain; D Ó Conaill, S Ó Foireadh, C Ó Foireidh; A Ó Cuana, G Ó Goillidhe; F Ó hEalaithe, D Ó hUrdail, C Ó Duinnín; C Ó Meachair, D Ó Duinnín, M Ó Duinnín.

Subs: M Ó Deasuna for Ó Meachair (44), S Ó Duinnín for Ó Cuana (44), D MacLochlainn for C Ó Foirreidh (55).

Bantry Blues: M Casey; T Cronin, S Thornton, C O’Brien: M Óg O’Sullivan, E Minihane, J O’Neill; B Foley, K Casey; D McCarthy, S O’Leary, S Keevers; P Cronin, R Deane, A Coakley.

Subs: C Cronin for Minihane (39), D Daly for McCarthy (56), C Cronin for Casey (62).

Referee: C Dineen (Douglas).