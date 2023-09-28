Cill na Martra show their character to set up Premier IFC semi-final showdown against Castletownbere

Cill na Martra 2-11

Iveleary 0-12

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

A GOAL for Cill na Martra in the 45th minute of this intriguing Bons Secours Premier IFC quarter-final at Macroom on Friday evening turned the contest on its head and led to a dramatic victory for the Gaeltacht men, a repeat of last year’s result.

Iveleary had been by far the better side in the opening half and led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the interval. When the Uibh Laoire men added three more points on the resumption to lead by six points in the 39th minute, the outcome now seemed to be predictable.

Then came the turning point as an Iveleary attack was turned over by a wall of defenders in the Cill na Martra half-back line, the winners broke at pace against a defence caught going forward and Ciarán Ó Duinnín cut through and fired a bullet-like drive to the Iveleary net.

This score was transformational – it cut the gap between the teams to a mere two points, 1-5 to 0-8, ignited the Cill na Martra challenge and left Iveleary dismayed and scrambling to contain the flood that now engulfed them.

Daniel Ó Duinnín added a point immediately to leave only the minimum between the sides, hardly a reflection of the play up to that point but Cill na Martra seized the moment and their tails were up.

Seánie Ó Foirréidh fisted over an equaliser in the 51st minute, Damian Ó hUrdail put Cill na Martra ahead a minute later but Chris Óg Jones levelled matters with an Iveleary point on 53, their first score in 14 minutes.

There was no stopping John Evans’ Cill na Martra now however, and Ciarán Ó Duinnín delivered the killer blow when he again cut through and blasted to the Iveleary net to make it 2-8 to 0-11. Dan Ó Duinnín pointed a free, substitute Tadgh Ó Corcora kicked another point and Iveleary lost Ciarán O’Riordan to a second yellow card. It mattered little now, a late exchange of scores leaving Cill na Martra five points clear at the finish having been six behind earlier in the half.

Conditions at Macroom were near perfect for this major local showdown. Maidhchí Ó Duinnín opened the scoring for the Gaeltacht men, Ian Jones fisted an equaliser, Cathal Vaughan put Iveleary in front, before Ciarán Ó Duinnín levelled matters at 0-2 each in the sixth minute. And breathe. Iveleary then took over and outscored the opposition by five points to two in the next 20 minutes. Chris Óg Jones was causing problems for the Cill na Martra defence, Cathal Vaughan was also moving well and there was an assurance in the play of the Iveleary defence. Cill na Martra lost Dan Ó Duinnín to a black card on 20 but Iveleary only managed a fisted point from Ciarán O’Riordan with their temporary numerical superiority and a late free for the winners left Iveleary ahead at the break by 0-7 to 0-4.

On the resumption Iveleary continued to dominate and points from Ian and Chris Óg Jones and another from Cathal Vaughan had them deservedly in front by six points and oozing confidence but disaster lay ahead.

It’s Castletownbere next for Cill na Martra in the semi-final on October 8th.

Scorers

Cill na Martra: C Ó Duinnín 2-2; M Ó Duinnín, D Ó Duinnín (1f) 0-2 each; S Ó Fóirréidh, D Ó hUrdail, M Ó Deasúna (f), T Ó Corcora, F Ó hEalaithe 0-1 each.

Iveleary: C Óg Jones 0-5; C Vaughan 0-3 (2f); I Jones 0-2; B Cronin, C O’Riordan 0-1 each.

Cill na Martra: Pádraig Ó Críodáin; Colm Mac Lochlainn, Graham Ó Mocháin, Finéin Ó Faoláin; Danny Ó Conaill, Seán Ó Fóirréidh, Ciannie Ó Fóirréidh; Fionnbarra Ó hEalaithe, Gearóid Ó Goillidhe; Ciarán Ó Duinnín, Damien Ó hUrdail, Daniel Ó Duinnín; Maidhchí Ó Duinnín, Micheál Ó Deasúna, Shane Ó Duinnín.

Subs: Antóin Ó Cuana for S Ó Duinnín (ht), Tadhg Ó Corcora for D Ó Conaill (38), Criostóir Ó Meachair for M Ó Deasúna (45), Eoin Ó Conaill for Ó hUrdail (60).

Iveleary: Joe Creedon; Finbarr McSweeney, Daniel O’Riordan, Barry Murphy; Kevin Manning, Seán O’Leary, Daniel O’Donovan; Timmy Roberts, Conor O’Leary; Seán O’Riordan, Chris Óg Jones, Brian Cronin; Ciarán O’Riordan, Cathal Vaughan, Ian Jones.

Subs: Seánie Lehane for S O’Riordan (49), Sam Pickering for B Cronin (57).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).