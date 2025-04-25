Chris Collins’ hat-trick keeps Clonakilty Soccer Club’s Premier Division title defence on track

CLONAKILTY SC 5

DRINAGH RANGERS B 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CHRIS Collins’ hat-trick saw Clonakilty Soccer Club move to within one point of Premier Division leaders Drinagh Rangers on Easter Sunday.

Maintaining an undefeated league record, the reigning champions registered a tenth win in 11 outings thanks to Collins’ hat-trick plus goals from Joe Edmead and Odhran Bancroft.

Clonakilty are now one point behind their main title rivals Drinagh Rangers, and the former has three fixtures to play. Importantly, quadruple-chasing Clon – having already annexed Michael Cronin, Beamish and Premier Division cups – have two games in hand on the table-toppers. Clonakilty can hit top spot if they win away to Togher Celtic this Sunday, with a huge trip away to Drinagh looming in early May.

Drinagh Rangers B had won the Park Hotel-Maybury’s Coaches Cup the previous Sunday and, en route to that title, became the only team to beat Clonakilty in the West Cork League this season, so the title challengers were well warned of the dangers.

Chances came thick and fast as both teams immediately went on the attack.

Anthony O’Sullivan walloped over from close range after Iain O’Driscoll parried an initial Drinagh B shot.

It was the home side’s ability to move the ball at pace that reaped dividends after only eight minutes. Alan Murphy raced down the left wing and his low cross was collected by Joe Edmead who turned and found an in-rushing Odhran Bancroft. The Clonakilty winger made no mistake.

Rangers’ back four repelled a series of crosses until another slick move doubled Clonakilty’s advantage after 24 minutes. Alan Ward began an attack that ended with Joe Edmead conjuring up his second assist. The striker’s perfectly weighted pass allowed Chris Collins side-foot into the bottom corner.

Only a superb reflex James O’Regan stop, with his foot, prevented Edmead from getting on the scoresheet. A rampant Clonakilty continued to press and looked poised to put the result beyond doubt. Reuben Henry headed over and a rising Alan Ward shot cleared the crossbar during another positive Clonakilty spell.

It is to Drinagh B’s credit that, despite being 2-0 down, they stuck to their task and played their way back into contention. Daniel Fernandes cut in along the by-line only to be denied by Iain O’Driscoll. Next, a deflected Evan Fitzpatrick attempt required an acrobatic save from the Clonakilty goalkeeper during one of Drinagh B’s most positive periods.

That mini revival was quickly squashed however, when Joe Edmead created his team’s third goal three minutes before the break. Chris Collins provided the finishing touch and a 3-0 score was a fair reflection of the first half.

Drinagh B had nothing to lose and pressed higher up the pitch in an attempt to pull a goal back. Damien Fernandes brought the best out of Iain O’Driscoll from a free kick five minutes after the restart.

A scrappy period was punctuated by goalkeeper James O’Regan mistakenly picking up a back pass six yards from his goal. Drinagh B’s defence blocked Chris Collins’ free kick but Clonakilty quickly recycled the rebound to make it 4-0. Joe Edmead was rewarded for an impressive display with a deserved goal, finding the net from Collins’ cross.

Drinagh B threatened sporadically until a rare scoring opportunity arose after 75 minutes. Shane Hurley was fouled in the box but Cillian Fitzpatrick’s spot kick was saved by Iain O’Driscoll. The visitors kept pressing and Liam Daly fired a low shot wide before Clonakilty put the seal on a five-star display.

Chris Collins completed his hat-trick with a 20-yard free kick to keep the champions firmly in the title picture.

Our Star: Chris Collins takes the award after scoring a fine hat-trick to keep his team in the Premier Division title chase. Joe Edmead provided three assists and also scored.

Clonakilty Soccer Club: Iain O’Driscoll, Reuben Henry (captain), Rob Downey, Joe Edmead, Ethan Draper, Liam Anthony White, Alan Ward, Alan Murphy, Odhran Bancroft, James Horan, Chris Collins.

Subs: James Calnan, Cal O’Mahony, Mark Irwin, Eoin Hartnett, Jack O’Crowley, Mark Shorten, Ben McCarthy Shields.

Drinagh Rangers B: James O’Regan, Shane Hurley, Evan Fitzpatrick, Denis O’Driscoll (captain), Seamus Murphy, Anthony O’Sullivan, Liam Daly, Jack McCarthy, Daniel Fernandes, Cillian Fitzpatrick, Damien Fernandes.

Subs: Padraig Cronin, Jack O’Sullivan, David Curran, Kenny Kingston, Ronan White.

Referee: Tadhg O’Sullivan.