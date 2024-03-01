Charlie and Ethan shine for Cobh U14s in league

BY GER McCARTHY

TWO former West Cork Academy and Clonakilty AFC graduates made their presence felt for League of Ireland club Cobh Ramblers U14s this past weekend.

Charlie Moore and Ethan O’Donovan came up through the ranks of Ballyvackey-based club Clonakilty AFC in the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League. Ethan was also part of the West Cork Academy squad that claimed a best-ever Kennedy Cup third-place finish at the University of Limerick last year.

Last Sunday the West Cork duo made their competitive debuts for Cobh Ramblers U14s in the groups stages of the EA Sports League of Ireland U14 Academy tournament. Travelling to Waterford United, Charlie provided the assist for Ethan to score and earn Ramblers a 1-1 draw. A fantastic start for two West Cork Academy graduates who will be involved in this weekend’s derby at home to Cork City FC in Group D of the EA Sports League of Ireland U14 Academy tournament.