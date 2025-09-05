Champions Clonakilty Soccer Club want WCL Premier Division three in a row

GER McCARTHY talks to last season’s top three Premier Division clubs to gauge what the upcoming title race has in store

A NEW season of West Cork League Premier Division football begins with Clonakilty Soccer Club as the region’s dominant club.

The previous campaign ended with the Darrara-based side completing a marvellous quadruple. Back-to-back Premier Division League and Beamish Cup titles were enhanced by Premier and Michael Cronin Cup triumphs.

Clonakilty have already gotten the new season off to an ominous start by retaining the Michael Cronin Cup following a 5-1 victory over Drinagh Rangers.

So, the obvious question is can anyone halt the quadruple-winning juggernaut’s dominance? Clonakilty manager John Leahy knows exactly how his talented squad is viewed.

‘We already know we are the hunted this season,’ Leahy told The Southern Star.

‘We know that straight away, because the league, I think personally, is going to be a lot stronger this year. The teams that are after coming up from the Championship, Baltimore and Lyre Rovers, are very good along with the teams already in the Premier Division.

‘It’s a very strong division this year. We know we are in a position now where we’re the hunted. So, we have to knuckle down and start well.’

***

In terms of Premier Division contenders, last year’s runners-up Drinagh Rangers would appear, on paper at least, best placed to challenge the champions.

Yet, the Canon Crowley Park club is undergoing a transition with a clutch of academy graduates still finding their feet. Add to that, the addition of new signings from last year’s Drinagh B squad plus experienced campaigners retiring, and this is a new-look Rangers.

Manager Robert O’Regan believes his squad needs another year to bed in before challenging for the title.

‘In terms of bridging the gap to Clonakilty, I think, this season, we are a good bit away from that,’ O’Regan stated.

‘We are in transition. We have guys coming to the tail end of their playing careers and others retiring.

‘Right now, we are bringing a lot of young players into the team and that’s why I honestly don’t see us doing a whole lot this year. If we can get the lads to gel and get them playing (well) together, it will be a good year for us.’

O’Regan was an integral part of Drinagh’s West Cork League dominant era and understands the most essential element of being successful.

‘Winning brings momentum – I know how important that is and how hard it is to stop a team with it,’ the former central midfielder added.

‘We (Drinagh) were in that top position for ten or 15 years and it was great while it lasted. There will be a bit of pressure on Clonakilty to keep that going again this year. They have a brilliant team, always seem to score late goals which is a good sign.

‘As for Drinagh, we need to get a more streamlined pathway defined to bring more players through from U16, U18 and into our senior set-up over the coming years.’

***

Castletown Celtic manager Gary Shannon, who oversaw a superb third-placed Premier Division finish last term, believes Drinagh could be Clonakilty’s strongest opponent.

‘Drinagh have about five or six lads gone up from their underage set-up which you would imagine will make them stronger,’ Shannon commented.

‘Having the Drinagh B lads in as well means they should have numbers, a good squad available throughout the season.

‘As for the other clubs, well, like ourselves (Castletown), it will be all down to player availability depending on the GAA championships. Of the promoted clubs, I’d say Lyre Rovers could do well as they have brought in some of the (former) Clonakilty United’s players.

‘In terms of catching Clonakilty, it is going to be very hard when you see how well they did to win four trophies last year.

‘I do think that if Drinagh can kick on, they have a chance. Having the club’s best 15 or 20 players available means they should be in the running alright.’

The weeks leading into the new campaign have been hectic for Shannon as he attempts to bolster Castletown’s squad.

Those new signings cannot arrive soon enough as Celtic have already had to hand walkovers in both the Parkway Hotel-Maybury Coaches (to Castlelack) and Premier Division Cups (to Lyre Rovers).

Similar to most West Cork League clubs at this time of year, the majority of Castletown’s squad have ongoing GAA championship commitments.

‘I’m trying to sign a few younger lads right now,’ the Castletown manager admitted.

‘A lot of our Masters squad togged out last year to help us out but cannot commit for another season.

‘Most younger lads don’t want to play until they are 18 or older. That seems to be the way things are going. It makes life difficult alright, trying to sign players and get them to commit but it’s the same for all managers.

‘It’s a tough job, I can tell you!’

***

It is hard to get away from the fact that, despite what should be an improved Premier Division, that Clonakilty Soccer Club’s new signings make them title favourites before a ball is kicked.

New goalkeeper Adam O’Regan will bolster an experienced defence while newcomers James O’Donovan, John Deegan and Eoin Murphy offer additional options up front.

‘I am going to repeat what I said last year but (the outcome of) your first five games will tell you how your season is going to go,’ John Leahy stated.

‘You can only afford one slip up, same as any other year, if you are going for the title.

‘We may have enjoyed a great couple of years but Drinagh are the ones who have won the Premier Division title three seasons in a row.

‘That is in our heads. Winning three league titles in a row would cement this Clonakilty team as one of the West Cork League’s best.’