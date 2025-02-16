Champion Martin Coppinger to face Denis O’Sullivan in championship opener

REIGNING Munster men’s senior champion Martin Coppinger will take on Denis O’Sullivan when he begins the defence of his title.

The senior and intermediate championship draws were the order of business at the February executive meeting. Fourteen players will battle it out for a place in the All-Ireland senior men’s final at Castletown on Sunday, July 13th. All the youth avoided each other so there is a very different championship to proceeding years and back in the mix is Killian Kingston from East Cork.

The draw is as follows: Tommy O’Sullivan v Michael Bohane at Bantry, James O’Donovan v Killian Kingston at Templemartin, Aidan Murphy v Wayne Parkes at The Marsh Road, Patrick Flood v Brian Wilmot at Beal na Marbh, Martin Coppinger v Denis O’Sullivan at Caheragh, Arthur McDonagh v Seamus Sexton at Templemichael. The byes went to David Murphy and Gary Daly.

The intermediate grade, with 11 players, also drew some exciting scores in the first round, including the clash of newly-promoted Michael Murphy against Wayne Callanan at Firmount. Also, we have Paul Buckley v Tim Young at Shannonvale, and Michael Harrington v John O’Rourke at Newcestown. Byes in this grade went to John Creedon, Timmy McDonagh, Patrick Stokes, David Shannon and London representative William O’Driscoll.

Inter-regional draws were also made. For the junior B and junior veteran, it’s A) Outer Regions v East at Ballyclough, B) West v Carbery at Ballygurteen. Quarter-finals: City v Mid at Macroom, North East v South West at Inchageelagh, North Cork v Gaelteacht at Castletown and A v B.

For the Junior C, Novice A, B, C and D, Junior Ladies and all under-age, two venues were chosen, one for the adults and one for the under-age. A) Outer Regions v Gaelteach at Bweeng and Kilcorney for underage. B) Carbery v South West at The Clubhouse and Inch for the underage. Quarter final rounds, East v West at Jagoes and Dunderrow for the underage, North v City at Grenagh and Carrignavar for the under-age. A v North East at Firmount and Beal Na Marbh for the underage and B v Mid at Togher and Ballinacarriga for the underage.

***

Wayne Parkes returned to winning ways in the first score of the new Willie Whelton Memorial Cup at Grange, as he defeated Patrick Flood, playing for €12,420 a-side.

Bowling was not of the highest order, and both were out to the Stud Farm bend in four each where Flood led by 25 metres. Flood was out sight at De Barra’s in two more where he was throwing his odds over 40 metres. It was half level at the green, Parkes at the start and Flood at the lower end, and seven metres separated the tips. After two more up the hill Flood held a lead of 35 metres of odds, but two great bowls from Parkes and he was back in front again by a nice margin of 50 metres.

Flood wasn’t giving up and played a super 14th to the White house that Parkes only beat by 15 metres, as he pulled his bowl in right. Flood came sight at James Barry’s back in front again and when Parkes caught Barry’s pillar, it looked like victory for Flood, but two shots of the shortest order gifted victory to Parkes.

***

At Ballinacurra in a junior tournament semi-final, Timmy McDonagh got the upper hand of Michael Murphy by the last shot. In Rosscarbery in the Tim White Cup tournament, Gavin Twohig took the favourites tag over Kieran Murphy. After four shots to the Priests House he was throwing his odds over 30 metres. Up back of Barry’s Boreen, Twohig rose a bowl of odds. At Cahermore cross Twohig still had a full bowl and held this to the finish.

***

At Derrinasaffa in their junior tournament, Denis O’Sullivan (Caheragh) beat Cathal Creedon (Ballyvourney) by two bowls for €1,500 a-side. Creedon opened with three huge bowls to Eugies Gate where he still had only odds of 40 metres. He misplaced his fifth and led no more after that.

It was seven and eight shots each to Natties bend where O’Sullivan was a bowl up. Creedon knocked the bowl heading for the Darkwood turn in three more, but after three more shots to Dwyers Wall, O’Sullivan was a bowl up again. From here to Hon Grady’s, O’Sullivan extended his lead to almost two bowls and won out in the end by a bowl. In a return score here Donal McCarthy beat Deckie O'Mahony by the last shot for €1,000 a-side.

On Sunday afternoon in Derrinasaffa, Cillian Kelleher from Kilnamartyra played Brian O’Driscoll from Drimoleague for a total stake of €8,800. It was four shots each to the bridge, O’Driscoll two metres ahead. Two incredible bowls from here to sight at Natties for Kelleher yielded him a bowl of odds. O’Driscoll got an incredible bowl up to Cotters cross that Kelleher beat by 40 metres in two into the middle of the palms. O’Driscoll missed the Darkwood turn and Kelleher went full sight, Kelleher made Walsh’s lane in two more, and on to O’Neill’s lane in a further two holding odds with the bowl that he held to the finish.

Carbery held their Novice team event at Leap, with 14 teams competing. It was the team of Mark Shannon, Shane O’Mahony and Brian Regan who won out.