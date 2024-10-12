Castletown and Dunmanway Town setting the early pace in West Cork League Premier Division

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

CASTLETOWN Celtic held on to top spot in the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division after a dramatic away win (3-2) against Bunratty United on Sunday.

Niall O'Halloran opened the scoring in the 19th minute for Castletown, with Finbarr Dromey doubling the lead on 36 minutes. John Farrell pulled one back for Bunratty right before half-time, and Mark Brosnan equalised in the 70th minute. However, Dromey sealed the win for Castletown with his second goal in the 84th minute to keep them to the top of the table on goal difference.

Right behind Castletown in the table are Dunmanway Town who defeated Beara United 1-0, securing their third win in three games. A goal by Colm O’Neill in the 68th minute was enough to take all three points and it’s only goal difference that separates them and Castletown with Dunmanway having a game in hand.

In the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship, Baltimore ran riot, scoring five goals to overpower Mizen Hob 5-2. Dan MacEoin netted twice, with further goals from Fionn Whooley, Conor Harrington and Kieran Lynch. Mizen’s Shane O'Mahony found the net twice but could not turn the tide for his side. The result puts Baltimore on top of the table on goal difference.

Skibbereen Celtic are keeping pace with the early-season pacesetters, with a narrow 1-0 win over Aultagh Celtic B. A first-half penalty by Luke O'Sullivan in the 19th minute proved enough for Skibbereen Celtic, who now, with Baltimore and Skibbereen AFC, sit atop of the table with nine points. Both Skibbereen Celtic and Baltimore have played four games each, while Skibbereen AFC have played three.

Clonakilty Soccer Club dismantled Croatia Fermoy in round two of the MIG.IE Munster Junior Cup, winning 7-1. Jack O’Crowley scored four goals in a 12-minute flurry, while Joe Edmead, Ruben Henry, and Odhran Bancroft also got on the scoresheet for the West Cork side. Clonakilty could face Drinagh Rangers in the third round if their WCL rivals overcome Castleview in their round two game.

A dramatic round-two encounter saw EVCore Gym come from behind to defeat Togher Celtic 2-1 in extra time. Euan Lehane’s 40th-minute strike gave Togher the lead, but William Tabb's 90th-minute penalty took the game to extra time. Tabb then scored the winner in the 110th minute.

Donoughmore Athletic delivered a dominant performance, crushing Castlelack 6-1. Billy O'Sullivan and Gavin O'Sullivan were key, each scoring twice, while Castlelack's sole response came from Brian Lordan right before the half.