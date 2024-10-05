Castlelack and Clonakilty AFC advance in national cups

BY GER McCARTHY

CASTLELACK and Clonakilty AFC were amongst the West Cork winners in the opening rounds of the 2024 SFAI National Cups last weekend.

An all-West Cork SFAI U16 National Schoolboys Cup first-round clash between Riverside Athletic and Clonakilty AFC saw the latter emerge 3-2 winners in Castletownkenneigh. Luke O’Regan, Cillian Harte and Dylan Falvey strikes sent Clonakilty through despite JJ Galvin and Harry Forbes finding the net for Athletic. Darragh Kelleher, Harry Forbes, Conor Cronin and Alan Long stood out for the hosts. Ben O’Regan, Sean Crowley, Eoin Wilcox and Jack Stirling were the pick of Clonakilty’s best performers.

Oran Keohane, Charlie Curtin and Sean Evans strikes were enough to earn Castlelack a 3-0 SFAI U15 National Schoolboys Cup victory at home to Kilworth. Lyre Rovers put in a terrific effort before losing out 7-3 at home to Ringmahon Rangers in a cracking SFAI U12 Schoolboys National Cup tie at Lyre. Sonny Crowley, Tieran O’Regan and Sean Collins scored for battling Rovers.

***

Kilmichael Rovers finished top of the U16 Schoolboys Premier League Group B following a 4-2 win away to Beara United. Rovers and Ardfield progress to the knockout stages along with Dunmanway Town and Bunratty United from Group A.

Castlelack Celtic’s 2-1 triumph away to Dunmanway Town moved the Brinny club level on points with Inter Clonakilty atop the U14 Schoolboys Premier League table. Vittor Leite Coutino scored for Town but Jack Allen and Alexander Bemelmans efforts kept Celtic’s title hopes alive. It will be winner-take-all when Castlelack and Inter clash in the final Premier League fixture of the season at Ballyvackey this weekend.

Dunmanway Town knocked Castlelack out of the U13 Schoolboys Challenge Cup. A 4-2 first-round success was attained thanks to Eoghain Holland, Darryl O’Donovan, Ben Marchie and Vittor Leite Coutinho strikes.

Fiachra Garrett and Liam Allan goals earned Skibbereen Dynamos a 2-0 victory away to U13 Schoolboys Championship League winners Drinagh Rangers. That result secured the Baltimore Road side runners-up spot in the division.

Skibbereen Celtic and Clonakilty AFC played out a 1-1 draw in U13 Schoolboys League One. Aoibhínn Rice scored for the visitors in a fixture where an own goal earned Celtic a share of the points.

Bunratty United and Clonakilty AFC Green’s must battle it out in one final U12 Schoolboys League One fixture to decide the champions. United overcame Togher Celtic 4-1 last weekend. Joey Bennett, Rory O’Driscoll, Aidan O’Driscoll and TJ Barry found the net while Andrew O’Callaghan scored for Togher. In the same division, the previous week’s Clonakilty AFC Green 2-1 win at Togher kept the Ballyvackey side’s title-hopes alive. Conor Cashman and Simon Keohane scored for Clon in a game in-form Andrew O’Callaghan replied for Celtic.