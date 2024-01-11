Castlehaven GAA Club is named 2023 West Cork Sports Star Club of the Year

THEIR quest to be crowned the best team in the country came up short last weekend, but Castlehaven can take some comfort in adding another coveted accolade to their collection – they have been named the 2023 West Cork Sports Star Club of the Year.

The club enjoyed a memorable 2023 campaign on several fronts and brought county football titles in men’s, ladies and U17 back to the parish, as well as the senior men’s team winning the Munster senior football final. Castlehaven were also crowned the 2023 Munster GAA Club of the Year. Even by Haven’s high standards, it was a year to savour.

James McCarthy’s men’s team ended their 10-year wait for a county title by winning the Cork Premier SFC crown in October, and then they blazed a trail through Munster to capture the provincial title for the first time since 1997.

Dinny Cahalane’s ladies’ team campaigned at senior level for the first time ever in 2023, having risen through the ranks with four county titles in the previous four seasons (2019-2022) – and they made their presence felt by winning the county senior B final in October, beating Fermoy 4-5 to 1-13 in MTU Cork. That’s now five county titles in a row.

Also, the success of the club’s minor footballers in October, winning the Rebel Óg U17 Division 1 county final against Kilshannig by 0-12 to 0-7, shows that the conveyor belt is strong.

Three captains – Mark Collins, Siobhan Courtney and Callum Moloney – led Castlehaven to glory on the field in 2023, and now the club can add the prestigious 2023 West Cork Sports Star Club of the Year to their trophy collection, an honour that acknowledges the excellence across the club.

Castlehaven GAA will receive the award at the West Cork Sports Star gala ceremony in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery on Saturday, January 27th.