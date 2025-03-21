Castlehaven boss Cahalane targets Division 1 safety

Castlehaven 5-13

St Michael’s 1-14

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

EXTERNAL factors mean that league campaigns tend to be up and down for Castlehaven, so Saturday’s strong finish to overcome St Michael’s at Moneyvollahane was very satisfying for the hosts.

The last two county titles have come after finishes of fourth and sixth in Division 1 of the McCarthy Insurance Group FL – put simply, the Haven are shorn of too many inter-county stars to mount a sustained springtime campaign. Having opened with a ten-point loss to Douglas a fortnight previously, they were under a little bit of pressure as the 2023 senior A champions visited and, for three quarters of the game, Michael’s suggested that they had the winning of the game within their capabilities.

The city side trailed by just a point, 4-6 to 1-14, after Adam Hennessy’s with 17 minutes left but, from there, Castlehaven reeled off an unanswered 1-6 to take the points – and even move into positive scoring-difference territory.

‘It was probably all about just getting two points,’ manager Seánie Cahalane said, ‘because, this time of the year, teams haven't had a whole pile done and it's kind of hard to know how much teams have done and how well they were going to progress and stuff.

‘Hopefully, we’ll stay safe and get enough points to avoid having to fight relegation or anything. If we can bring in a couple of players at all, we’ll be delighted.’

The Haven had a great, albeit fortunate, start as Seán Browne’s point attempt in the opening minute dipped down and into the Michael’s net, but the visitors were not cowed and Luke Herlihy’s ninth-minute free levelled at 1-1 to 0-4. They even forged ahead when Adam Hennessy set up Liam O’Sullivan for a goal but, as was the pattern for much of the encounter, a Haven goal righted their ship again.

Their second came as Cathal Maguire – released by Cork to play – provided a nice pass for Michael Hurley to surge through the cover and finish well. Then, while Michael’s replied with two points, Jamie O’Driscoll was on hand to finish a good move with a dinked effort to the net.

Their green-flag prowess left them 3-5 to 1-9 in front at half-time, though Michael’s started the second half well, two regular points combined with a two-point free from James Ryan putting them ahead.

Again, the Haven had a goal in them, Hurley again after Maguire and Andrew Whelton linked, and Kevin O’Donovan’s point made it 4-6 to 1-13. While Hennessy replied, it was Michael’s last score. The Haven went into overdrive, with Jamie Walsh pointing before Robbie Minihane set up O’Donovan for a goal following a good turnover by the impressive Jack O’Neill.

The points flowed from there, leaving them 11 ahead at the end. Maguire, playing at wing-back, was responsible for an early two-pointer while Seánie Cahalane’s brother, goalkeeper Darragh, played a part in his forays out the field. Such 12-v-11 scenarios were outlawed from Monday, but the boss will continue to try to work the new rules to the Haven’s advantage.

‘It’s a challenge but it’s good,’ he said, ‘I think it will be good for the game in the long term, to be honest.

‘You can see it there now, high-scoring, a lot more space for the forwards and stuff! We’re still learning as well, especially with these new changes to the rules and stuff, we'll have to adapt to that as well from this week.

‘I think some teams will use it – if you have an attacking keeper and if your structure is right you can still arrange that you can send him up in certain circumstances but it won't be as prevalent now.’

Scorers

Castlehaven: Michael Hurley 2-4 (3f); Kevin O’Donovan, Seán Browne 1-2 each; Jamie O’Driscoll 1-0; Cathal Maguire (1 2pt), Andrew Whelton 0-2 each; Jamie Walsh 0-1.

St Michael’s: Luke Herlihy 0-5 (4f); Adam Hennessy 0-3; Liam O’Sullivan 1-0; James Ryan 0-2 (2ptf); Rory Kavanagh, Keith Hegarty, Sam Murphy, Eric Hegarty 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: Darragh Cahalane; Seán Walsh, Johnny O’Regan, Joe Bohane; Jack O’Neill, Jamie Walsh, Cathal Maguire; Andrew Whelton, David Whelton; Shane O’Connell, Jamie O’Driscoll, Seán Browne; Kevin O’Donovan, Robbie Minihane, Michael Hurley.

Subs: Fiachra Collins for O’Neill (45, injured), Tiernan Collins for Joe Bohane (54), Oisín Daly for David Whelton, Mark Crowley for Browne, Enda Kelly for O’Connell (all 57), Donnacha O’Donovan for Walsh, Seán Bohane for O’Donovan (both 59).

St Michael’s: Mickey O’Shaughnessy; Rob Aherne, Fionán Leahy, Luke Carroll; Rory Kavanagh, Billy Cain, Eric Hegarty; Kyle Leahy, Eoin Hickey; James Ryan, Keith Hegarty, Sam Murphy; Liam O’Sullivan, Luke Herlihy, Adam Hennessy.

Subs: Tom Grainger for Cain (42, injured), Rory O’Shaughnessy for Murphy, Scott O’Sullivan for Leahy, Eoghan Buckley for Hennessy (all 48), Paddy Quill for Carroll, Lorcán de Búrca for Ryan (both 53), Jack O’Sullivan for Kavanagh, James Dineen for Aherne (both 57).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).