Carbery v Gaeltacht in annual Johnny O’Driscoll Memorial

THE Johnny O’Driscoll Memorial has its fourth running at The Marsh Road on Saturday. Commemorating the late Derryleigh man who gave exceptional commitment to the Skibb club, the early-season competition sets Carbery and Gaeltacht in opposition for a five-score series that includes some of the best from junior and novice grades.

Colm Crowley, Triona Murphy, Sidney Shannon, James McNulty and Sean O’Neill are among the home doubles teams vying for honours while the visitors have Mick O’Callaghan, Lauren O’Brien and youths’ stars Liam Murphy and Cillian Kelleher in their ranks. Funds raised this year will accrue to West Cork Rapid Response and the action starts at Ballyhilty at 9.30am. The full programme can be found on Carbery bowling and Ból Chumann Facebook pages.

On the road at the weekend Denis Murphy qualified for the final of Denny Griffin/Frankie Coughlan Cup at Schull by virtue of a one-bowl win over Michael Cussen. Here too in the novice D Mick Flor Cup tournament Drimoleague’s Andy McCarthy defeated Timmy O’Sullivan, Durrus. At The Marsh Road, Sidney Shannon advanced in the novice B tournament with a hard-fought last-shot victory over Alan Keane. Keane reversed the result in the return contest. The final trials for selection on Carbery’s underage teams for the inter-regional finals in February. Another sizable turn-out saw big performances from Patrick McCarthy, Dylan Baker, Niamh O’Sullivan and Saoirse O’Neill.

In honour of his outstanding service to the region, outgoing chair Pat O’Sullivan, was the recipient of a special presentation at the Carbery January meeting. The Rosscarbery man has been an ever-present in leading administrative roles since the region’s inception in 1987, serving initially as secretary, then as treasurer and for the recent past as chairman. Pat thanked all those present and said his tenure was largely an enjoyable one. He wished the region well for the future and he will continue to play an active role in the capacity of executive delegate. Incoming regional chair Denis O’Sullivan made the presentation.

Carbery bowling mourns the passing of John Scully, Caheragh, during the past week. A vital cog in the region’s formative years, John, in an administrative role, was a thorough, reliable and effective treasurer who kept finances on an even keel. He is fondly remembered for his meticulous reports at annual AGMs. On the road, John was competitive and contested championship and tournament competitions throughout the eighties and nineties. He won the 1988 novice C regional championship from a big entry, defeating Robbie Limrick after a great score at Connonagh. The following year he won the Goleen novice tournament and added a festival final win at Ballydehob shortly after. John’s volunteering instincts saw him play a leading role in his own Caheragh community where he was a great driving force with Caheragh District and Vintage Club.

The large crowds at his funeral services at Drimoleague and Caheragh bore testimony to his standing among the many organisations he served. Sympathies are extended to Kevin, Linda and Shane and extended families.