Carbery Rangers win U21 football appeal, semi-final replay on Saturday in Ballineen

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

THE replay of the controversial Carbery U21A Football Championship semi-final between Carbery Rangers and Ibane Gaels will be played this Saturday, December 23rd, in Ballineen, at 2.30pm.

Earlier this month, the original semi-final between the Rosscarbery team and reigning champions Ibane hit the headlines after confusion about the full-time score.

Whereas Ross were adamant they had won 0-9 to 0-8, the referee’s score-keeping had it 0-9 apiece, and so the game went to extra time with Ibane eventually winning 1-12 to 0-13 after extra time, and progressing to the divisional final.

The issue over the full-time can be traced back to the first half, after which the referee had the score at 0-4 apiece at the break, whereas many observers had Ross leading 0-4 to 0-3. The lack of a scoreboard at the old pitch in Ballineen added to the confusion.

In the days that followed Carbery Rangers launched an objection against the full-time score, and after the Carbery CCC rejected the appeal, insisting the referee’s report still stood, the Rosscarbery club appealed to the county board.

It also transpired that Ibane had sportingly offered to replay the game.

Rangers’ appeal was heard in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday night, and on Tuesday morning came the news that Cork County Board CCC had instructed Carbery GAA to replay the U21A FC semi-final.

It’s back to Ballineen on Saturday, and the winner will advance to the final against Newcestown, but there is no set date for this game yet. While December 31st has been mooted as a possibility, that is yet to be confirmed.