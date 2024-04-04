Carbery Rangers deliver ‘big performance’ boss Seamus Hayes wanted

Carbery Rangers 0-11

Ballincollig 0-8

CARBERY Rangers produced the big performance manager Seamus Hayes wanted as they got off the mark in the McCarthy Insurance Division 1 county football league on Easter Saturday.

Ballincollig led 0-6 to 0-5 at the short whistle in Ardagh, but the home side restarted in determined fashion and outscored the visitors by six points to one heading into the final quarter. Keeping Ballincollig at bay, Hayes’ side recorded their first league win of the season.

‘The players were told that the first five or 10 minutes of the second half were vital,’ Carbery Rangers manager Seamus Hayes said. ‘If we could kick on, Ballincollig might find it that bit harder to get back up the pitch. In fairness, the lads took it on board and got six points in the first 15 minutes of the second half. All credit to the player, they really manned up.’

Patrick Hurley and Peadar O’Rourke got Rangers off the mark in the opening minutes. Ballincollig responded via Dara Dorgan (free) and Darragh O’Mahony as an engaging first half developed. Brian Shanahan restored the host’s lead before Dorgan and Darragh Hayes exchanged frees. The teams were level for a third time, 0-4 apiece, when Donnacha Desmond scored soon after. Ballincollig finished the half on the attack and led 0-6 to 0-5 courtesy of Dara Dorgan (free) and Ciarán Buckley efforts after Brian Shanahan added his second score.

This match was decided in the third quarter when a resurgent Carbery Rangers outscored Ballincollig six points to one. Pressing high and winning a succession of their opponent’s kick-outs, Darragh Hayes, Brian Shanahan, Peadar O’Rourke and a brace of converted Paul Shanahan frees saw Rangers move 0-10 to 0-6 ahead after Sam Dore momentarily stopped the rot.

Goalkeeper Paul Shanahan converted another free before Donnacha Desmond’s point was Ballincollig’s final score in a 0-11 to 0-8 defeat.

‘We had 35 players togged out today and they are all putting it in three nights a week at the moment,’ Seamus Hayes added. ‘We have a serious squad and more to come back as well. I think they are enjoying the training, so it was a huge bonus for us to get the win over Ballincollig.

‘I thought we left the game behind us against Éire Óg but we got a point which was vital. The Douglas game, I don’t think it should have been played, conditions were terrible. I didn’t read too much into that. That’s why we were looking for a big performance today.’

Next up for Ross are Castlehaven at home on April 14th.

Our Star: In a game of few standout performers, Brian Shanahan’s work-rate and scoring ability helped Carbery Rangers to victory.

Scorers - Carbery Rangers: D Hayes (2f), B Shanahan 0-3 each; P Shanahan (2f), P O’Rourke 0-2 each; P Hurley 0-1. Ballincollig: D Dorgan 0-3 (0-3 frees), D Desmond 0-2, D O’Mahony, C Buckley and S Dore 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: P Shanahan; C Daly, K Eady, D O’Dwyer; J Hodnett, P Hodnett, B Hodnett; J Fitzpatrick, K Scannell; P Hurley, B Shanahan, C Twomey; P O’Rourke, D Hayes, C O’Donovan. Subs: J Kevane for J Fitzpatrick (ht, inj), E Brown for C O’Donovan (44), S Lenihan for D O’Dwyer (46), P Hodnett for B Shanahan (53), K Hayes for C Twomey (58).

Ballincollig: C Walsh; D Ebili, J P Murphy, D Kerstein; J Murray, L Jennings, S O’Neill; S Dore, D Desmond; M Oldham, C Buckley, P O’Neill; B Keating, D Dorgan, D O’Mahony. Subs: B Dore for J Murray (ht), P Kelly for S O’Neill (41, inj), S O’Neill for D Kerstein (50), C Dalton for C Buckley (54).

Referee: J Forbes (Dunmanway).