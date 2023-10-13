CARBERY NEWS: Clonakilty and St James will battle for Flyer Nyhan Cup in novel JAHC final pairing

HURLING CHAMPIONSHIPS – Very few would have predicted the finalists in the RCM Tarmacadam junior A hurling championship at the start of the campaign. Most would have tipped Bal to reach the decider, going for three in a row, while Kilbree’s form, despite missing players, was enough to suggest they could make it through. Some would have harboured a fancy for Clonakilty, always capable if football didn’t interfere, but it did. Very few would have foreseen St James making their first-ever final, with mostly the same core of players that has done them proud over the past 15 years. Well, the form book was turned on its head on Sunday last when a revitalised St James crushed the challenge of Kilbree in emphatic style. James O’Driscoll, 0-10, nine from frees, and full forward, Aaron Hayes, 1-6, were the heroes for the winners in a 1-19 to 0-9 win.

A strong, lively Clon side, free of footballing duties, led Bal for most of a cracking game but when their five-point lead disappeared in the last quarter, it seemed Bal would survive. However, it was Bal who had to force extra time and it was Clon who again got their noses in front in extra time. This time they stayed there, a 3-20 to 2-22 victory that surprised many. The presence of three White brothers in the Clon forward line makes this Clon outfit rather unique and the clash of the near neighbours on Sunday in Newcestown at 3.30pm should draw a huge crowd.

Who will win? If St James show the same hunger, incredible hooking, blocking, chasing, harassing, hunting in numbers as they did against Kilbree and if O’Driscoll and, especially, Hayes show the same form, they could well be celebrating their first-ever title. Clon, going for their 18th title, will look to Thomas Clancy to put the clamps on Hayes and to avoid fouling, to bring home their own Flyer Nyhan Cup. They will look to Eoin Ryan and the Whites to produce enough winning scores. Be prepared for a long stay as this game could well go to extra time and penalties as it must be finished on the day. Guests of honour at the final will be the Ballinascarthy team which won the championship in 1998, 25 years ago.

Hurling followers in the west would do well to make their way to Skibbereen on Saturday at 5pm, where Bantry and Ballinascarthy’s second squad will meet in the RCM Tarmacadam junior B hurling final. Again, this is a surprise pairing with all the strong favourites falling by the wayside. County champions Plunkett’s failed to qualify from their group, table toppers Gabriel Rangers fell to Bantry, Rossas failed to win a game and, biggest surprise of all, hottest of favourites Kilbrittain were beaten by Bal’s second team after extra time. Bantry have regularly hovered between junior A and B and will start favourites but Bal will relish another challenge like this and will be hell bent on making up for the disappointment of the A team. A win for Bantry will see them being promoted to junior A for 2024 but Bal cannot be promoted because their first team is already in junior A.

COUNTY BOARD FOOTBALL – The past weekend was a magnificent one for West Cork football, with four teams qualifying for county finals. Castlehaven confounded the critics again with their win over the Barrs, as they are peaking at the right part of the year. With the Cahalanes now free from hurling, they must stand a great chance against Nemo, who again showed when it comes to venues, Páirc Uí Chaoimh is truly their domain. But the Haven certainly won’t be over-awed.

The game all West Cork will want to see has materialised, Dohenys v Newcestown, in the senior A final. Two great wins on Saturday set up the dream final and what a crowd it would draw if played here in West Cork. What memories the clash between these two great rivals brings up. Premier senior awaits the winner. The double dream is still alive for the amazing Newcestown men. Bantry are back where they want to be, in the premier intermediate where their opponents will be Cill na Martra and the memory of losing last year’s final will surely drive on the blues. The season certainly is reaching a great climax for West Cork GAA supporters.

AMAZING RECORD – When the Newcestown game finished on Saturday, star centre forward Tadhg Twomey brought his little son on to the pitch to celebrate with him. Little wonder as Twomey was just after completing his 150th championship game for Newcestown in adult football and hurling. What an amazing record of service dating back to 2001 in football and 2004 in hurling. We won’t give away his age but he will be celebrating a big birthday next week and two county titles would cap an amazing career that has no signs of ending just yet. Of such heroes is the GAA made. Go mba fada buan é.

DEEP SYMPATHY – On the other side of the coin, the sympathy of all Gaels goes to the heartbroken Duggan family of Ilen Rovers on the sudden and untimely death of Donie. An outstanding servant to Ilen as a player and a club worker, Donie’s loss is a huge one to the club but more so to his grieving wife and young family. The club will, undoubtedly rally round them at this trying time. Go ndéana Dia trócaire ar a anam uasal.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL – The Bandon Co-op junior A football semi-finals between Ballinascarthy and Barryroe and between Kilmacabea and Tadhg MacCárthaigh are pencilled in for Sunday, October 22nd at 3.30pm in Timoleague and Skibbereen respectively. Because of the Castlehaven and Bantry county finals, the final could not be played as planned on Sunday 29th and will now be played on Friday, 27th, at 8pm under lights in Dunmanway. Come well wrapped up as the game must be played to a finish due to county board commitments the following weekend. The junior B final between Goleen and St Oliver Plunkett’s will be played in Skibbereen on Saturday, 28th, at 4.30pm, with extra time and penalties if necessary.