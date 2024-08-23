CARBERY JAFC ROUND-UP: Castlehaven and Plunkett’s in battle for quarter-final spot

TWO late goals from Liam McCarthy helped Castlehaven defeat Newcestown, 3-11 to 1-11, in the Bandon Co-Op Junior A Football Championship Roinn 2 clash.

It was Newcestown who led at the break by 1-5 to 1-4, and they managed to extend that lead, 1-11 to 1-8, heading into the final quarter. A red card for Newcestown was a turning point and one minute later McCarthy grabbed his first of the day. The Haven forward struck again, sealing the deal in the 60th minute, setting up a winner-takes-all clash with St Oliver Plunkett’s in the last round of games. Kilmacabea, already qualified for the knock-out stages, play Newcestown in the remaining Roinn 2 clash.

Ballinascarthy moved to the summit of Roinn 1 with a comfortable 3-10 to 0-8 victory over Diarmuid Ó Mathunas. After drawing their opening contest with St Colum’s, Bal showed their championship pedigree on Sunday. It was 1-6 to 0-5, in Bal’s favour at the half and they kicked on in the second period to lead the group on three points.

In the other contest in Roinn 1, it was a second consecutive draw for St Colum’s as they were held by a dogged Kilbrittain on Sunday, 0-13 to 1-10, with Shane Murnane grabbing an injury-time goal for the Saints. For Kilbrittain, Luke Griffin and Conor Hogan, who kicked 0-8, were always dangerous in front of goal while Sam Shorten, Josh O’Donovan and Oisin Gillain impressed too. Daragh Considine, Philip Wall and Eoin McCarthy also played well. For St Colum’s, Shane Murnane, Micheal Daly, Robert Cronin and Cian Kelleher were prominent with David O’Mahony, who scored 0-4, unerring on frees. In this tightly contested affair, it was the Seasiders who led at the break, 0-7 to 0-5, with Conor Hogan, Daragh Considine, Josh O’Donovan and Bertie Butler on target for Kilbrittain, and Dan Andrews, Robert Cronin, David O’Mahony and Micheal Daly scoring for Colum’s. The Kealkill side pulled it back in the second to level the game and set up a very interesting final week’s fixtures in the group. St Colum’s will face Diarmuid Ó Mathunas and Balinascarthy meet Kilbrittain with everything still to play for.

Also, in Roinn 3, Tadhg Mac Carthaigh had a very impressive win over Kilmeen, 4-19 to 0-10. The Caheragh side led 1-9 to 0-6 at the break but their second-half performance will have the rest of the contenders on notice as they easily pulled away from the Rossmore men. The victory moves them ahead of Argideen Rangers on points difference. The final group fixtures have Tadhg MacCarthaigh meeting Randal Óg and Argideen Rangers facing Kilmeen.