Carbery involvement in Cork camogie underage panels

THERE is West Cork interest in this year’s Cork camogie senior and underage inter-county panels including the U16As who qualified for the Munster final last weekend.

Brendan Foley is in charge of this year’s Cork camogie U16A panel. The Rebels’ manager and his squad endured a difficult few days ahead of last weekend’s rearranged Munster U16A semi-final encounter with Tipperary.

Pencilled in for The Ragg, Tipperary, awful weather conditions meant the last four clash could not go ahead at the designated venue. The semi-final was re-routed to Goatenbridge but, again, deteriorating conditions meant another venue was required. Fethard GAA’s astro pitch in Tipperary became the third Eircode for Cork’s panel and supporters to punch in on Sunday. An updated 5pm throw-in saw the two teams finally take to the field under floodlights.

Cork dominated the opening half and led 1-5 to 0-2 at the break. Douglas’ Rachel Morrison began well and accrued 1-1 during the opening period. Leah Ryan (Newtownshandrum) 0-3 and Stephanie Dwyer (Douglas) 0-1 completed their side’s interval total.

Although Tipperary fought back in the second period, Cork kept their foot on the gas and ran out 3-8 to 2-7 winners thanks to Morrison’s 2-1 and a Meadbh Fitzgerald (St Catherines) goal. Lexi Manley (Aghabullogue) and Lea Melliuoin (Inniscarra) were also on the scoresheet.

Cork’s reward for overcoming Tipperary is a Munster U16A final showdown with Clare. The Banner overcame Waterford thanks to a second half comeback before emerging 3-6 to 1-10 winners last weekend. The Carbery division’s Leah McCarthy (Kilbree), Cliona Harte (Barryroe) and Amber Bishop (Ballinascarthy) are on this year’s U16A panel.

Cork’s U16Bs were due to take on Tipperary in the Munster U16B Championship final last Sunday. A superb display, led by captain Keira Moloney (Éire Óg), saw Cork overcome Clare to reach last weekend’s provincial decider. Alas, poor weather conditions resulted in the postponement of that eagerly-anticipated clash which will be rescheduled for a later date. This year’s U16B squad includes Carbery’s Breffni Kelly (Bandon). Caoimhe Foley (Courcey Rovers) and Tara Hennessy (Valley Rovers) are also on the panel.

The 2025 Cork minors will include Enniskeane’s Meabh O’Brien. Manager Mossie O’Sullivan has put together a talented group that also includes Valley Rovers’ Shona Cronin and Kinsale’s Catherine Murphy. Last weekend’s Munster camogie minor A semi-final, part of a double header with the county’s U16Bs provincial last four game, at home to Clare fell victim to the weather. This fixture will be rescheduled for an as yet to be confirmed date.