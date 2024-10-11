CARBERY GAA: Bal and Mathúnas to clash in junior A hurling final on October 20th

HURLING WINNERS – The RCM Carbery junior A hurling championship is down to the last two after last weekend’s semi-finals and nobody can disagree that the two best junior teams in Carbery this season are in the final. Ballinascarthy had a decisive 1-20 to 0-11 victory over St James, while Diarmuid Ó Mathúna likewise were clear winners over Newcestown by 2-12 to 0-11.

Ballinascarthy were winners of their division in the county league and went through the championship unbeaten, while Mathúnas won Division 1 of the Carbery league, unbeaten, and then had an unbeaten run to the championship final. The final, for the famed Flyer Nyhan Cup, will take place in Enniskeane on Sunday, October 20th, at 4pm.

Ballinascarthy made it a great double on Sunday when their second team beat Barryroe, 2-22 to 1-13, in the junior B semi-final and they will meet Kilbrittain or Gabriel Rangers in the final. That second semi-final is scheduled for Saturday, October 19th.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL – While the weather on Saturday saw all games again being cancelled, the alternate arrangements proved successful, with the Bandon Co-op junior A football quarter-final between Kilmacabea and Randal Óg taking place on Sunday in Timoleague. The Timoleague pitch was in remarkably good condition following the heavy rain, thanks to the fine new drainage system installed recently and the large crowd were treated to a thrilling finish. Battling Randals almost brought off another surprise result and only the width of the crossbar in the dying seconds deprived them of victory, 0-13 to 1-8. Kilmacabea are favourites to win the title but they have been inconsistent and will need to up their form for a tough semi-final against either Ballinascarthy or St Mary’s.

FOOTBALL FIXTURES – Ballinascarthy will continue their busy schedule this weekend when they take on St Mary’s in the quarter-final on Saturday in Newcestown. Bal had wins over Mathúnas and Kilbrittain, while drawing with St Colum’s in the group stages, while St Mary’s beat Clonakilty in round 1, then lost against Carbery Rangers but beat champions Barryroe to qualify. Both teams at their best are capable of winning the Mick McCarthy Cup and one wonders if Ballinascarthy’s dual success will be a hindrance or provide the momentum to carry them through to the semi-final against Kilmacabea.

The first semi-final of the junior A football will take place on Friday night, 11th, under lights in Dunmanway between Diarmuid Ó Mathúna and Castlehaven. Mathúnas, already in the hurling final, are the surprise packets of the championship and on the way to this semi-final they beat Kilbrittain and St Colum’s, while losing to Ballinascarthy in the group, before surprising a fancied Carbery Rangers in the quarter-final.

Castlehaven’s second string had wins over Newcestown and Plunkett’s, losing to Kilmacabea in the group and then had a penalty shoot-out victory over favoured Argideen Rangers in the quarter-final. While the Haven might start favourites, Mathúnas have a great chance to make it a double final appearance, their first football A final since 2002, when they actually won the hurling. Could history repeat itself for the men for Castletown this season or will the Haven reach their first junior A final since 1976?

JUNIOR B – The two semi-finals of the Bandon Co-op junior B football championship are down for decision this weekend. On Saturday in Kealkill, Clann na nGael and Muintir Bháire should serve up an interesting clash. The Scorchers had wins over Bantry Blues and Dohenys in the group and got a bye directly into the semi-final, while the Durruus men lost to Goleen and got a walkover from St James in the group, before surprising Bandon in the quarter-final.

The second semi-final sees Goleen and Dohenys meeting in Skibbereen on Sunday at 12pm. By then Dohenys will know whether their senior footballers are in the county final and that could have a bearing on their form. They beat Bantry and lost to Clann na nGael in the group before accounting for O’Donovan Rossa in the quarter-final. Goleen are the reigning county B confined champions and had big wins over Muintir Bháire and St James in the group, getting a bye to the semi-final. Goleen are hot favourites to lift this title but won’t find it easy against a lively Doheny outfit.

FIXTURES – It is hoped to play the Clona Milk U21 hurling finals on Saturday, October 26th, Newcestown v Ibane Gaels in A and Kilbree v St James in C. Both finals may be affected by minor fixtures.

The Bandon Co-op junior C/D football championship is due to begin this weekend, October 11th/13th, or on October 18th/20th. Clubs to arrange time and date and notify the co-ordinator so that referees can be arranged.

The RCM Tarmacadam junior C hurling final between Dohenys and Argideen Rangers is a two-legged affair, home and away, the first leg on November 9th and the second on November 16th.

REFEREE HONOURED – It was great news for the Carbery division and especially the referees’ association when it was announced that Shane Scanlon of Newcestown has been selected to referee the county premier senior hurling final between Imokilly and Sarsfields. This is a great achievement for Shane, well-earned over the past few years, and a credit to his family and his club. We believe he is the first referee from Carbery ever to referee the county senior hurling final and we wish him the very best of luck in this assignment.