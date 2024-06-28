CAR OF THE WEEK: How will big brother sit with Fiat 500 fans?

FIAT Ireland have launched their new Fiat 600 which builds on the enduring popularity of the iconic 500. Fiat Ireland expect this newcomer to resonate just as strongly with Irish motorists as its smaller sibling.

The 600 arrives just in time for the 242 registration period and the car is offered in hybrid or full electric versions.

At 4.17 metres, the new model is longer and wider than the 500 but about the same in height.

The new 600 sits a little larger than Opel’s Mokka and a tad smaller than Ford’s Puma.

Compared to the 500, it has a sharper and more assertive ‘face’ with large circular headlights, the overall look set off by black matt skirts and wheel arches.

This five-door comfortably fits five adults with good head and legroom.

The interior is stylish and simple. You feel quite pampered with comfy seats that in the entry spec feature recycled-fabrics with white accents and a matte black bio-based plastic dashboard fascia.

The top ‘La Prima’ version has ivory synthetic leather seats with the Fiat monogram, with turquoise accents.

There’s three-stage heating, and the driver’s seat gets power adjustments and a back massage function.

Features include a 10.25-inch fully customisable screen with Navi, CarPlay and Android Auto wireless, a 7-inch driver’s cluster which displays your current speed in large digital form, and connected services.

The boot has up to 385 litres of load capacity and is available with a hands-free power tailgate.

I could adjust the boot in the hybrid to different levels as it includes a removable shelf, boot floor, and space underneath for a spare wheel – the spare is not included in the spec and must be purchased separately.

All powertrains come with a tyre repair kit as standard.

The other key difference from the nowadays electric-only 500e, apart from size, is that the 600 is offered in both hybrid and fully electric variants.

My first drive was in the 100hp 48V Hybrid which uses a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with an integrated electric motor.

On our drive from Fiat’s HQ it seemed seamless in operation: we hardly felt any gear changes.

The hybrid is capable of a 0-100km/h time of around 11 seconds and has almost instantaneous torque delivered from the e-motor.

The all-electric 600e’s lithium-ion batteries, with a capacity of 54kWh, give a claimed range of more than 400km in the WLTP combined cycle and more than 600km in the urban cycle.

It comes with a 100-kW fast charger system and an 11kW on board charger and a cable for charging at home or in public which ensures a full charge in under six hours.

This electric powertrain has an output of 115 kW allowing acceleration from 0-100kmh in 9.0 secs.

Both versions of the car come with a host of safety features including adaptive cruise control, electric parking brake, and autonomous emergency braking.