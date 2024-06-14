CAR OF THE WEEK: Ford Kuga remains a family favourite

FORD’S Kuga SUV has been a big hit with customers since it was first launched in 2008. This practical car remains a family favourite with some 513 units already sold this year vis a vis the 565 sold for the whole of 2023.

The PHEV version has been a best-seller in Europe for some years now. The car looks well from every angle, especially from the side view. Size-wise, it is longer and higher than key competitors Kia Sportage and a tad longer and lower than Toyota’s RAV4.

Also available with a 1.5 EcoBoost petrol engine, and a self-charge hybrid petrol that can travel for up to 900kms on one tank of fuel, my review car was the PHEV version, in the sporty ST-Line X grade.

Kuga is a tall car which makes getting in and out a lot easier than in lower styled cars. You sit nice and high and have a good view out of the road ahead. The front pillars are quite thick and I found this restricted forward/side view coming up to roundabouts. The same can be said for the thick rear pillars when reversing the car. However, Kugas come with both front and rear parking sensors and an excellent rearview camera.

I was able to get a really comfy driving position with the 12-way power adjustments on the ST-Line sports seat. Seats were a mix of suede/leather type upholstery with lots of red stitching.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument display has good graphics and shows the important driving info you need, including the state of battery charge and current speed, while the stand-alone eight-inch infotainment touchscreen works well but does look a bit dated.

There are physical buttons for climate control and the circular gear shifter is located on the flat of the central console. You can charge your phone with a wireless charging pad and there are two USB ports in the driver area.

There’s space enough in the back for three average adults who will have good head and leg room. Rear seats can slide forwards or backwards to boost legroom or to provide additional boot space. These seats can be folded in a 60/40 split. There’s an area below the floor for charging cables and a tyre sealant kit. The tailgate is power operated.

Standard features are 18-inch alloys, full LED headlamps, front LED fog lights with front cornering, and Bang & Olufsen premium audio system. A Driver Assistance pack includes a front camera, adaptive cruise control, intelligent speed assist, and active park assist while a winter pack provides heated front and rear seats and heated steering wheel.

The Kuga PHEV is powered by a 2.5 petrol engine that combines with an electric motor to deliver up to 225hp. The engine is matched to a CVT automatic transmission that I found to be smooth and capable and which added greatly to my enjoyment of driving the car. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 9.2 seconds. My average fuel consumption was 6.7 L/100kms. The cabin was quiet as I drove main roads and motorways. The car also proved agile enough about town with a 11.4m turning circle. I really enjoyed driving this car.

Charging the PHEV battery will take three and a half hrs from a 7kW home wall-box or over double that if you have to use a three-pin domestic plug. The hybrid battery comes with an eight-year or 160,000km warranty.