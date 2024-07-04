Camper van firm at loss over drugs case

A CAMPER van hire company based in Co Monaghan is suffering financially because one of its vehicles continues to be held as evidence as part of an ongoing inquiry into alleged international organised crime.

The vehicle was stopped as part of a major garda operation in West Cork on March 14th which resulted in 10 men being arrested.

They are charged with conspiracy with others to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000 between February 27 and March 14 into the State.

Gerard O’Brien from Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan travelled to Bandon District Court to make a civil application for the return of the Rollerteam Zefiro 675 motorhome that was rented from his company.

Mr O’Brien said that the continued holding of the vehicle meant that his business has ‘suffered a significant loss’.

Inspector Roisín O’Dea said that the bona fides of the rental company were completely accepted but there was a difficulty in returning the vehicle because it may still need to be examined by the defence.

Judge Marie Keane said that the van had to be returned to its owner ‘as soon as possible’. She said there had to be an answer by July 19th when the accused were next due in court with an indication of when the vehicle would be returned to its owner.