Bring election count back to Clon, says O’Sullivan

MOVING the general election count out of West Cork risks undermining community engagement in the electoral process, a local TD has said.

Cork South West Fianna Fáil Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan has added his voice to calls for the reversal of the decision to relocate the centre for counting of votes from Cork South West from Clonakilty to Mallow.

Deputy O’Sullivan said the move is ‘deeply concerning’ and will not only significantly inconvenience the candidates, their families, and party supporters, but will ‘undermine the local community’s engagement with the electoral process’.

‘This change will significantly impact the local community and the electoral process in West Cork,’ he said.

‘Mallow is roughly an hour-and-a-half’s drive from Clonakilty and two-and-a-half hours from the Beara end of the constituency. It risks diminishing local participation and the vital sense of community involvement in the democratic process.’

The Southern Star exclusively revealed at the start of the month that a decision had been made by Cork’s returning officer Sinead McNamara to move the count from its usual location in Clonakilty, to the Mallow GAA Complex.

Deputy O’Sullivan emphasised that the count centre in Clonakilty has historically served as a central hub for the region during elections.

‘Clonakilty is the heart of West Cork. It is a town with a proud history of political engagement and civic pride. Moving the count centre to Mallow not only inconveniences our residents, but sends the wrong message about the value of smaller communities in the political landscape.’

Deputy O’Sullivan also said the move to Mallow disproportionately affects the elderly, those with limited mobility, and people from rural areas who may find it difficult to travel such long distances to access the count.

He urged Ms McNamara’s office to reconsider this decision and said he is writing to each of the constituency candidates ‘to help me reverse this decision for the people of Cork South West’.