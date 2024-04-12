Brian O’Donovan fires Bal hurlers to dream start in Division 7 county hurling league

Ballinascarthy 3-16

Kilshannig 0-7

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

SUPERIOR in the important facets of the game and superbly coordinated all over the park, hosts Ballinascarthy swept aside depleted visitors Kilshannig to romp to an 18-point triumph in this one-sided Red FM Division 7 hurling league opening round joust on Sunday.

While the Reds were also short some regulars, there was much to admire about the winner’s general play and finishing ability as they put their opponents to the sword.

New Ballinascarthy manager JC O’Flynn is acutely aware that a much tougher test of their credentials awaits in the next round away to Douglas, as points in this division are extremely hard to come by.

‘It is a good start, but we have an awful lot of work to do. Kilshanning were missing several players today, so it is hard to draw any conclusion how we will perform against much tougher opposition in the next series of matches. We have stepped up training in the last week and that should help our progress, but it is early days yet,’ O’Flynn stressed.

When these sides last met in the county championship quarter-final last season Kilshannig were the clear masters, but they were a much-changed side this time out. From the outset Ballinascarthy, aided by the almost gale-force wind, had a monopoly of possession thanks to middle-third dominance by Luke Murray and Ciarán O’Neill and a rock-solid half-back trio of Pádraic Cullinane, Ciarán Nyhan and Tristan Walsh.

However, it was chief marksman for the losers, Evan O’Sullivan, who drew first blood in the fourth minute. But once Bal’s leading marksman, Jeremy Ryan, got his scoring sights focussed from frees and with Cian Ryan, Tristan Walsh on scoring song, a 0-5 to 0-1 lead opened up by the close of the opening quarter. Some of Bal’s shooting was wayward, but when Brian O’Donovan and Cian Ryan combined, the latter billowed the Kilshannig rigging superbly in the 20th minute.

Despite the hard grafting of Evan O’Sullivan, Colm O’Shea, Michael Twomey, James O’Hanlon and Shane Lyons the pressure on their rearguard was intense. O’Neill and David Walsh split the posts and with Jeremy Ryan continuing to punish any Kilshannig indiscretions, Ballinascarthy led 1-9 to 0-3 at half time. Given the strength of the wind their advantage was not really a commanding one.

But whereas Kilshanning needed a morale-booster of a quick goal, it was Ballinascarthy who delivered the goods at the other end. Evan O’Sullivan pulled one back, but immediately from the puckout Bal swept downfield, as a mammoth delivery by Ciarán Nyhan was collected by Brian O’Donovan who swept the ball to the net with power and panache. Jeremy Ryan and Ciarán O’Neill got two on the bounce and suddenly, Kilshanning’s mountain had become an Everest.

Jack Twomey the losers’ shot-stopper brought off a point-blank save from Brian O’Donovan, but it merely staved off the inevitable, the Reds were cruising home, O’Donovan’s 50th-minute second goal copper-fastening a comprehensive victory.

Our Star: Ballinascarthy’s Ciarán Nyhan gave a peerless display as pivot patrolling his patch with authority and contributed handsomely to this facile victory.

Scorers

Ballinascarthy: Brian O’Donovan 2-2; Jeremy Ryan 0-7 (5f); Cian Ryan 1-1; Ciarán O’Neill 0-3; Tristan Walsh, David Walsh, Conall Cullinane 0-1each.

Kilshannig: Evan O’Sullivan 0-5f; James O’Hanlon, David Kearney 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: Darragh Hennessy; Rory O’Brien, Chris Ryan, Daniel O’Brien; Tristan Walsh, Ciarán Nyhan, Pádraic Cullinane; Luke Murray, Ciarán O’Neill; David Walsh, Conall Cullinane, Seamus McCarthy; Brian O’Donovan, Cian Ryan, Jeremy Ryan.

Subs: Eoin O’Brien for Jeremy Ryan (48), John Conlon for Cian Ryan (51), Ryan O’Flynn for Tristan Walsh (53), James O’Brien for Daniel O’Brien (55).

Kilshannig: Jack Twomey; Denis McCarthy, Colm O’Shea, David Guiney; James O’Hanlon, Michael Twomey, Shane Lyons; Conor Murphy, Paddy Walsh; Vince Kiely, Evan O’Sullivan, David Kearney; Alan O’Flynn, Barry O’Shea, Dermot Twomey.

Referee: Stephen Murphy (Bandon).