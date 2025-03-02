Ból Chumann’s search for new secretary

FINDING a new secretary for Ból Chumann na hEireann will be the first order of business at the March executive meeting on Wednesday, March 5th.

At Ból Chumann’s recent annual convention at the Munster Arms Hotel in Bandon, secretary Micháel Ó’Ceallachain stepped down after a three-and-a-half year term. He thanked all his fellow officers for their help and support in what he said were a difficult three years, but also some memorable moments.

The position of secretary was not filled on the night and will be addressed at next week’s executive meeting.

The following officers were returned unopposed: president Susan Greene; chairman Willie Murphy; vice chairman Michael Hurley; treasurer James O’Driscoll; fixtures secretary Ritchie Fitzgerald; youth officer David Murphy.

Emma Fitzpatrick takes up the role of registrar left vacant by Billy McAuliffe, while Seamus Ó Tuama is the new PRO, a position made vacant by the untimely passing of Pat McCarthy. Seamus is no stranger to the top table, having served as secretary from 1990 to 1992, and chairman from 1996 to 2000.

A few motions were also passed on the night that all regions, clubs and players should take note of:

Motion 1: That all junior grades be graded on merit and a player who only wins one or two scores in a grade should not have to automatically go up a grade.

Motion 2: The two finalists in Novice A, B, C and D automatically go up to the next grade for a minimum of two years, but that a veteran player who wins novice will go up for one year and be graded on merit after that.

Motion 3: That no practice shots be allowed after the advertised starting time of a score in the vicinity of the starting line.

Motion 4: That Ból Chumann na h-Eireann elect an assistant secretary and an assistant treasurer to assist the honorary secretary and honorary treasure and to step in if the hon sec or treasure are not available.

***

The Willie Whelton Cup continued at Grange where Michael Bohane played Denis O’Sullivan in a first-round score. O’Sullivan didn’t get the best of starts in this score but rallied well to raise a bowl at Hollands Wall. Bohane had only one fore bowl in this score and that was his first shot. His second, third and fourth shots left him short of sight at the stud farm bend.

After two more to Hollands Wall, O'Sullivan rose the bowl. Bohane got an absolute beauty of a seventh shot to De Barra’s that O’Sullivan only beat in two by 15 metres. There was a lot of luck attached to the shots from here to the School Cross. After two more to the green, O’Sullivan had a 50-metre advantage. Bohane got an almighty 11th shot from the bottom of the hill up past John Bill’s, O’Sullivan only beat this by 20 metres. From here there was no holding back O’Sullivan – he got four unreal bowls, three out sight past James Barry’s and another over the line to win by a bowl. The stake at issue was €4,150 a-side.

Preceding this score in the outward journey from the pub, a novice A tournament score was played. Jack O’Callaghan from Castletown took on Conor Lucey from Beál Na Marbh, for a total stake of €6,000. Lucy opened with a huge first shot that gave him a cushion of a bowl of odds. O’Callaghan knocked this with a super third but undid his good work with a short fourth back of Noelies bungalow. A huge sixth and seventh shot from O’Callaghan and he had the margin down to two metres at Hegarty’s Wall. Three more each to De Barra’s where Lucey held a ten-metre advantage.

A massive 11th shot from O’Callaghan past the novice line yielded him his first lead in the score. Two more each to Billy Barry’s railing and Lucey was back in front by seven metres. Both made a good effort for the line but it was Lucey with a five-metre advantage for the last shot. O’Callaghan’s last went left, a very beatable shot but Lucey caught the right dyke and missed the tip.

***

Clondrohid hosted the final of the novice ladies tournament, as Kate Moynahan from Cill na Martra took on local girl Emily Murphy. Emily opened with two big bowls and gave herself an early cushion of a bowl of odds. Emily was up past Tier Beg Cross in three more great bowls, rising her odds to almost two bowls. Emily, putting no bowls out of place, reached the Bell Inn in four more. While Kate was doing nothing wrong, she just could make no inroads on Emily’s bowling. After two more to Kelly’s hump Emily took the honours.

Also, Carbery held the second morning of their novice team event at the Marsh Road. Here again it was the Leap lads of Kieran O’Sullivan, Diarmuid O’Callaghan and Cian Minihane who took the honours.