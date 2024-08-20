Beara man returned from US for assault charge 

A BEARA man captured committing an assault on CCTV was also seen waiting for the injured party and repeating the offence outside a chip shop.

Ronan O’Shea of Urhan, Eyeries, pleaded guilty to assaulting Brian Power, causing him harm, at Wolfe Tone Square in Bantry at 1am on September 17th 2022.

Flor Murphy, solicitor defending, said his client, who has no previous convictions, had come back from the US to answer the charge.

Judge Philip O’Leary fined the accused €250 on the assault charge; and €100 for a public order offence, which alleged that he had engaged in threatening and abusive words and behaviour.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said the injured party was continually punched inside the chip shop but that altercation was stopped by the owner of the premises.

The accused was seen waiting outside the chip shop and Brian Power trying to get away from him.

The sergeant said Brian Power’s face and body was black and blue after the assault and that he had to receive medical attention to see if his retina had been damaged.

In a letter of apology to the injured party, Mr Murphy said his client acknowledged the wrong he had done, and said he was ashamed of his behaviour that night. A total of €1,000 in compensation was also handed over.

Judge Philip O’Leary said the accused had taken the law into his own hands that night.

The judge noted that it was ‘a serious assault’ and that it had a significant impact on the victim.

However, he acknowledged that the accused had accepted responsibility and had come back to face the charge.

He noted that the accused had secured a visa to go to work in the mines in Australia, and was keen to start afresh, and said he would deal with the charges by way of fines only.