'Beamish Cup is not an easy competition to win,' says Drinagh Rangers striker Barry O’Driscoll

ASK Barry O’Driscoll (Hawthorn) how many Beamish Cup medals he has, and he needs to pause.

The Drinagh Rangers striker has definitely won three cup finals, and there could be a fourth, but he’s not entirely sure. When Drinagh won the cup in 2007 new kid-on-the-block O’Driscoll came on in one league game and one cup tie that season. Does that count, he asks? We’ll let the stats experts answer that. But his medals from the 2014, ’17 and ’18 finals certainly count, as does his impressive goal record in Beamish Cup finals.

The Drimoleague man scored a hat-trick against Crookstown in the ’14 decider, and hit one each against Bay Rovers (2017) and Lyre Rovers (2018), so O’Driscoll is a man for the big occasion. He’ll spearhead Drinagh’s attack in Turner’s Cross this Sunday (2pm kick off), too, as the reigning league champions look to get their hands on a cup that they haven't held since 2018.

‘It’s not an easy competition to win,’ O’Driscoll says.

‘Over the last few seasons we have been the most consistent in the league but the cup is all on the day. It’s not always the team at the top of the Premier Division that wins it, but that’s the novelty of the cup and what makes it so special.’

O’Driscoll admits their shortcomings in the Beamish Cup in recent seasons is ‘a bit of a drought’ by Drinagh’s standards, but he points too to the quality of the opposition.

‘We got a couple of very hard draws in recent years against Dunmanway Town, and lost both times,’ he says. Drinagh will face another quality team this Sunday, as Premier Division leaders Clonakilty Soccer Club lie in wait. Both teams are also set to battle it out in the league, as defending champions Drinagh set about reeling Clon in, so both will want to land a psychological blow this weekend.

‘If you win the cup it would be a good boost to the league bid as well,’ O’Driscoll agrees.

‘It’s strange the final is so early because normally it’s one of the last games of the year, but you would be hoping a win on Sunday would push you on in the league then; it could be the catalyst. Clonakilty will be thinking the same thing.

‘We are so far behind in the league, we’ve only played eight games. We were involved in a couple of cup runs early on so now we have to try and catch up. We will be hoping to make a fight of it, but Clon have had a great season so far and we know they are a quality team.’

Drinagh warmed up for the cup final with a 1-0 win against Sullane last weekend, the prolific O’Driscoll netting a late winner that keeps them in the hunt, and sets them up nicely for Sunday’s showdown in Turner’s Cross (2pm); the experienced striker can’t wait to line out on Cork City’s home pitch.

‘When you consider the level we’re at, you don’t always get the chance to play in a stadium like this,’ he says.

‘A lot of players don’t get the chance to play there, it will be only our second time and a lot of really good WCL players have never played there so you have to enjoy an occasion like this. It’s a great idea by the West Cork League to play the Beamish Cup final there.’

Beating Bunratty United, Aultagh Celtic, Sullane and then Spartak Mossgrove on penalties in the semi-final, Drinagh have negotiated every challenge so far in Danny McQueen and Rob Oldham’s first season in charge. The pair took over from the trophy-winning managerial partnership of Don Hurley and Decan Deasy who sat in the hot seat for over two decades.

‘Don and Declan were the only two fellas I ever knew. I started playing U16 and Don was the manager. At U18 Declan was the manager. It’s been a big change this season, but Rob and Danny are fantastic – it would be great for their first season if we could have some success, starting on Sunday,’ O’Driscoll added, as he chases another Beamish Cup title to add to the three – maybe four? – he already has.