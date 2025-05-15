Bantry footballers overcome Bandon in West Cork derby

BANTRY BLUES 1-15

BANDON 1-13

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

BANTRY Blues are back in business following an absorbing McCarthy Insurance Group Division 4 Football League victory over Bandon last Saturday.

The pendulum of ascendancy swung from one side to the other on several occasions before Bantry Blues secured a deserved two-point victory over a resilient Bandon.

This was an absorbing tussle that ebbed and flowed from start to finish. The result saw Bantry record their second win in the competition. As for the lilywhites, it signalled a campaign to date of three wins, one draw and two defeats.

When the game was in the melting pot, the Blues stood up to the plate, particularly in the closing half, kicking some sublime scores. Bandon enjoyed plenty of possession, moved the ball at pace but, unfortunately, their number of turnovers ran into double figures.

‘It was a cracking game of football, end to end stuff, two teams giving their all,’ said Bantry Blues coach Colm O’Driscoll.

‘If they made a mistake, they put up their hands. That is how you build team spirit and move forward as our lads did today. Football is all about camaraderie and commitment and I think we displayed it out there.

‘You have your squad of 25 to 30 players giving maximum effort and it is nice to be able to get a win for our supporters and mentors.’

Bandon played their part in a cracking contest, beginning with the outstanding Michael Cahalane scoring a two-pointer. Eoin O’Neill (free) replied for Bantry but thanks to Cahalane, Tim Twohig, Eamonn Twomey, Mark Sugrue and Jack Callinan’s industry, Bandon remained well in the mix.

Arthur Coakley’s mazy runs and the jinking feet of the Sheedy brothers, Dara and Jack, allied with Eoin Minihane, Seán O’Leary and Billy Foley’s combined efforts had the Blues in contention and tied 0-7 apiece at the interval.

Jack Calnan, Rob Long, Cahalane and Jake Ellis raised white flags for Bandon. Coakley, Jack and Dara Sheedy were amongst the Blues’ primary scorers.

Eoin Minihane found Arthur Coakley and the impressive centre-forward fired over a glorious two-pointer immediately after the restart. The Blues embarked on a scoring spree including Eoin O’Neill billowing the Bandon net after 36 minutes.

Bantry’s tails were up and only a marvellous save by Bandon’s Oisín Doyle foiled Bantry for a second time. Seán O’Leary pointed the resulting 45’ before Dara Sheedy and Coakley (free) extended their side’s lead.

There was plenty left in Bandon’s tank however, as evidenced by substitute Dylan O’Donovan who, with his first involvement, sent a thunderous effort into Bantry’s net. Dara Sheedy tacked on another point before the irrepressible Cahalane answered with a brace of scores.

Eoin Minihane and Jack Calnan exchanged white flags before Cahalane converted two late frees. Substitute Luke Salter Townsend had the last say however, and Bantry held on for a hard-earned victory.

‘We play St Vincent’s, Aghabullogue and Macroom in our remaining games,’ Colm O’Driscoll added.

‘They will be tough matches but we relish the challenges ahead. It is a great time of year to be playing football, fine weather, good pitches and perfect conditions. We will take the win.

‘I am delighted. It is onwards and upwards for our lads. It is always hard to get past Bandon as they are a fine side.’

Scorers

Bantry Blues: Arthur Coakley 0-7 (0-4 frees, 1 2pt), Eoin O’Neill 1-1, Dara Sheedy 0-3, Jack Sheedy, Eoin Minihane, Luke Salter Townsend, Seán O’Leary (1 45’) 0-1 each.

Bandon: Michael Cahalane 0-9 (0-3 frees, 1 2pt), Dylan O’Donovan 1-0, Jack Calnan 0-2, Jake Ellis, Rob Long 0-1 each.

Bantry Blues: Shane Murray; Conor Cronin, Seth Thornton, Cillian O’Brien; Patrick Goggin, Billy Foley, Ronan O’Mahony; Eoin Minihane, Seán O’Leary; Kevin Casey, Arthur Coackley, Jack Sheedy; Eoin O’Neill, Paddy Cronin, Dara Sheedy.

Subs: Dave Daly for Paddy Cronin (inj, 26), Luke Salter Townsend for Dara Sheedy (54).

Bandon: Oisín Doyle; Conor Twomey, Eamonn Twomey, Seán Ahern; Cathal Lynch, Tim Twohig, Eoin McSweeney; Rob Long, Peter Murphy; Jack Calnan, Peter Callinan, Charlie Long; Jake Ellis, Michael Cahalane, Mark Sugrue.

Subs: Dylan O’Donovan for Jake Ellis (43), Brian Crowley for Seán Ahern (49), Brendan Twohig for Peter Callinan (52).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Carbery Rangers).