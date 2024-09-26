Bandon man is jailed a day after his birthday for stealing whiskey

A BANDON man with 61 previous convictions including 19 for theft has been sentenced to eight months in prison after being convicted of stealing six bottles of whiskey and tinfoil from a Clonakilty supermarket.

Emil Hudi (31) of The Bungalow, Shinagh, Bandon appeared in custody, having pleaded guilty to the thefts at Bandon District Court. The court heard that he attended the court the previous day and left the court before being granted bail.

Garda Robin Jose told Judge James McNulty that he arrested the accused at his home earlier that morning on foot of a bench warrant issued in court the previous day. He then charged him at the court with escaping from lawful custody. The accused replied that he was sorry for escaping.

Insp Emmet Daly told the court that the underlying charge was the theft of six 700ml bottles of whiskey and tinfoil from the Centra shop on Western Road in Clonakilty on July 25th last.

‘The owner realised the goods were missing and, following an examination of the store’s CCTV gardaí, was able to identify the accused,’ said the Insp.

‘Following a voluntary caution memo taken on July 31st, Mr Hudi made full admissions.’

The total cost of the goods came to €217.60 and the court heard that the defendant has 61 previous convictions, including 19 for theft.

Defence solicitor Myra Dinneen said the court would be familiar with her client who has heroin addiction issues and grapples with it. She said he lives at home with his parents and is an only child.

‘He apologises about absconding from court and he said he was afraid of going to prison. It was his birthday yesterday,’ said Ms Dinneen.

She said he was due back in court later this month for the production of a probation report and requested if the case could be adjourned until then.

However, Judge James McNulty refused and said the accused is reoffending again, with 19 previous convictions for theft.

‘The theft at the Centra shop was a significant theft and not his first. He is not suitable for community service and a fine is not appropriate for his 20th theft conviction,’ said Judge McNulty.

He sentenced him to eight months in prison on the theft charge and placed him under the supervision of the probation services for one year for failing to appear in court. He took into consideration the other charge of escaping from lawful custody.

‘It was a bad day for him,’ said Judge McNulty. The judge refused to suspend the sentence and said that they have exhausted all those options.

Recognisances in the event of an appeal were fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €100 as well as a surety of €1,000 which is to be provided in cash.