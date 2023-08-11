Bandon hurlers have work to do to get back on track in county PIHC

Castlelyons 4-15

Bandon 1-12

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

BANDON were well beaten by Castlelyons in their opening Group A game of the Co-op Superstores Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship at Inniscarra.

The Carbery club started well and the exchanges were even for the first quarter but then Castlelyons got through rather easily for their first goal in the 19th minute. In retrospect this was ominous as the Bandon defence was to concede another goal ten minutes later.

The East Cork side was well in command at half time, leading by 2-6 to 0-9 and with the wind to favour them in the second half. A further 1-3 within six minutes of the resumption sealed Bandon’s fate as they were in trouble in all sectors of the field and the game was over as a contest long before the finish.

Bandon mentors must be worried as their charges face Ballincollig, themselves surprised by Dungourney in their opening game, on Saturday in their second group game at Cloughduv (3pm). The defence particularly will have to tighten up if they are to stay in contention for championship honours.

Ground and weather conditions at Ballyanley were near perfect, a diagonal breeze the only problem. Alan Fenton hit over an opening point for Castlelyons, before Charlie Long did likewise for Bandon. This duo were to be the main scorers for their respective sides, both very accurate from placed balls all through.

Fenton pointed to put Castlelyons in front, Long hit three in reply and Oscar Hallihan’s point cut the Bandon lead to the minimum on 18, 0-4 to 0-3. Then Castlelyons struck for their opening goal, Niall O’Leary clearing to David Morrison who turned his man and presented Anthony Spillane with a simple tap-in goal to put the East Cork side ahead.

Bandon replied with points from Mark Sugrue and Long to level matters but they then conceded a second goal in the 24th minute. The ball was driven into a crowded goalmouth by Doocey and in the scramble it was Colm McCarthy who reacted fastest to fire to the Bandon net. The sides split six points evenly between them in the run-up to the break when Castlelyons led by 2-6 to 0-9.

Castlelyons quickly inflicted heavy punishment on Bandon on the resumption, scoring three points – including one from their goalkeeper Jack Barry – being followed by a 36th-minute goal from David Morrison, set up by Anthony Spillane.

Leading now by 3-9 to 0-9 it was clear that victory would go to Castlelyons. After Bandon replied with points from Cathal Lynch and Long, Morrison struck for his second goal on 47 and Castlelyons fired over a string of points to emerge convincing winners.

A late Bandon goal from Eolan McSweeney merely improved the appearance of the scoreboard. The West Cork side has work to do ahead of this weekend’s clash with a Ballincollig team also needing a positive result following their 1-14 to 2-10 loss to Dungourney last weekend.

Scorers

Castlelyons: A Fenton 0-8 (6f); D Morrison 2-0; A Spillane, C McCarthy 1-1 each; L Doocey 0-2; O Hallihan, J Kearney, J Barry 0-1 each.

Bandon: C Long 0-9 (8f); E McSweeney 1-0; M Cahalane, C Lynch, M Sugrue 0-1 each.

Castlelyons: Jack Barry; Leo Sexton, Colm Barry, Dara Spillane; Keith O’Leary, Niall O’Leary, Leon Doocey; James Kearney, Alan Fenton; Barry Murphy, Colm Spillane, Colm McCarthy; David Morrison, Anthony Spillane, Oscar Hallihan.

Subs: Peter Roche for C Murphy (inj, 4), Brian O’Donovan for C McCarthy (51).

Bandon: James McSweeney; Nelson McCarthy, Peter Murphy, Mattie McNamara; James Walsh, Tim Twohig, Ciarán McCarthy; Michael Cahalane, Conor Calnan; Aidan O’Mahony, Robert Long, Charlie Long; Mark Sugrue, Darren Crowley, Cathal Lynch.

Subs: Mark O’Regan for C Calnan (inj, 45), Eoghan McSweeney for R Long (45), Darragh Collins for A O’Mahony (52).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers).