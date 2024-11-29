Bandon hit top spot in Munster and maintain 100 percent start

BANDON Rugby Club are flying high in Munster Junior League Division 1 after they hit top spot.

Their 19-10 win over Richmond means Bandon have a 100 percent league record after six games. Table toppers going into the latest round of matches was Thomond but their game away to Newcastle West was called off because of the weather. Bandon took advantage of the opportunity.

The West Cork side were comfortable at half time, leading 13-0 thanks to a Gearoid O’Leary try while Zack Canniffe provided the conversion as well two penalties.

In the second half Paul O’Shea made things nervy for Bandon with a try for Richmond, which Brian Mullins converted. Canniffe held firm from the kicking tee though and saw his team over the line; he finished with 14 points.

Bandon are one point clear of second-placed Kilfeacle after the West Tipperary side secured a bonus point 44-27 victory over Muskerry.

Clonakilty, meanwhile, eased their relegation worries with an impressive 32-7 home win over St Mary’s and they also got the bonus point; this result sees Clon jump up ti so sixth in the table. Kieran Howlin carried a huge threat for Clon as he crossed over for two tries while Ryan O’Donnell, Chris Walton and Henry Miles also touched down. Ron Howick kicked two conversions and a penalty to seal a second win of the season. Tyrone O’Halloran got a consolation try for Mary’s while Adam Guerin converted.

There was only one other result in Division 1, which ended in a win for Thurles over Sunday’s Well, 36-34.

All three West Cork teams are in Division 1 action this weekend. On Saturday, fifth-placed Skibbereen are home to Muskerry (6pm) while Clonakilty travel away to Sunday’s Well (7pm). On Sunday league leaders Bandon make the trip to Tipperary to take on Kilfeacle and District RFC (2.30pm).

In Division 2, Kinsale sit in fifth after a 36-25 win over Charleville away from home. Dan Horgan, Brian O’Donnell, Joey O’Callaghan, Dan Graham and Faelan Stewart crossed the whitewash for Kinsale while Dylan Lacey kicked four conversions and a penalty. Eoin McNamara got two tries for Charleville while Jessie Smith and Darragh Browne got one each. Kian Smith kicked a conversion and a penalty. Ten points separate table toppers Old Christians from Kinsale. The leaders and Clanwilliam have won all their games so far.