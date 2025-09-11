Bandon coach James Nyhan hails classy Michael Cahalane who ‘does his talking out on the field’

BANDON 1-25

MAYFIELD 1-15

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

MICHAEL Cahalane inspired Bandon to victory over Mayfield and a place in the Co-Op Superstores IAHC quarter-finals.

They made hard work of it in Ballinhassig on Saturday evening, but the Lilywhites came from three down to win by ten and capture top spot in Group 1.

Russell Rovers’ two-point victory over Midleton in the corresponding group fixture meant a three-way tie between Bandon and the aforementioned clubs in the final standings.

But the West Cork club’s greater scoring difference (+13), enhanced by their second-half scoring display against Mayfield, saw James Nyhan’s side finish top of the table. Next up is a quarter-final with Erin’s Own this month, and the winner plays Sarsfields in the semi-final. As for Mayfield, a relegation play-off with Youghal awaits following a third loss in as many outings.

Central to Bandon’s success was former Cork hurler Michael Cahalane’s 12-point haul.

‘Anyone who knows Michael knows he is a gentle giant,’ Bandon coach James Nyhan told The Southern Star.

‘Michael doesn’t say much and does his talking out on the field. We were in a bit of a quandary all week as to where to play him as he is probably the best full-forward in this grade.

‘I felt that if we got the ball to him out around the midfield area that he would do damage. To be fair to him, Michael was savage for us today.’

Cahalane needed to be at his best as Mayfield were by far the better team in the opening half. Amid incessant rain, the Seandún club began with the aid of a strong wind. Despite that advantage, the sides were level three times during the opening quarter.

Shane O’Donovan (four, including three frees) and Dave Malone scored for Mayfield in a period Michael Cahalane, Charlie Long, Conor Calnan, Darren Crowley and Eolann McSweeney were on target for Bandon.

Mayfield continued to press and were rewarded when Kevin Punch’s long-range point attempt ended up in the back of Bandon’s net after 18 minutes. It was 1-8 to 0-8 before Mark Sugrue and Jack Cullinane swapped points with a Nicky Kelly brace of frees.

Struggling to keep pace, Bandon finally responded on the stroke of half time. Mayfield failed to clear a free and Jack Cullinane pounced to fire home an opportunistic goal.

Level 1-10 apiece at the break, the second half belonged to Bandon. Upping the tempo and intensity, the eventual winners were indebted to Michael Cahalane’s long range accuracy.

Five Cahalane scores helped the West Cork club move 1-17 to 1-14 clear by the 50th minute. Cahalane wasn’t finished and he, along with Mark Sugrue and Jack Cullinane scores pushed Bandon 1-23 to 1-14 ahead.

Unable to stem the tide, Mayfield did convert a pair of Nicky Kelly frees but there could be no denying Bandon’s victory and place in the knockout stages.

‘Bandon is a proud club and don’t want to just be playing in the group stages,’ James Nyhan added. ‘All week I told them that we want to be in the knockout stages of the championship.’

Scorers

Bandon: M Cahalane 0-12 (3 65s, 5f); J Cullinane 1-2; M Sugrue 0-3; C Long, C Calnan, D Crowley 0-2 each; E McSweeney, R Fogarty 0-1 each.

Mayfield: S O’Donovan (4f), N Kelly (5f) 0-5 each; K Punch 1-0; D Malone, D O’Neill 0-2 each; MJ Coffey 0-1.

Bandon: P Barry; C Twomey, E Twomey, N McCarthy; C Lynch, P Murphy, D O’Donovan; M Cahalane, C Long; D Crowley; M Sugrue, C Calnan; C McCarthy, E McSweeney, J Cullinane.

Subs: J Buckley for C Twomey (40), R Long for C McCarthy (48), P Calnan for N McCarthy (48), R Fogarty for D O’Donovan (52, inj).

Mayfield: A Hegarty; B O’Leary, B Punch, S Keegan; E O’Sullivan, K Punch, L Malone; F McSweeney, D O’Neill; D Malone, E Scanlon, N Kelly; MJ Coffey, C O’Donovan, S O’Donovan.

Subs: A Walsh for B O’Leary (6, inj), S Kelly for D Malone (52), A Mullery for E O’Sullivan (56), K Cusack for E Scanlon (60).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).