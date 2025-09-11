Hurley scores 6-2 as Ilen set junior D pace

NAOMH Abán, Dohenys and Bandon maintained their undefeated records on an important weekend of Cork Credit Unions intermediate and junior county championship action.

The Ballyvourney club made it four intermediate wins in four games thanks to a 2-9 to 1-8 victory at home to Fermoy. Lydia McDonagh (1-3), Rosie Corkery (1-2), Annie Maher (0-2), Grace Murphy and Róisín Lehane (0-1 each) were on target.

Shona Cronin, Caoimhe Craig and Cliona Reardon impressed for Valley Rovers who got off the mark in this year’s intermediate championship courtesy of a 3-6 to 1-9 defeat of Abhainn Dalla.

West Cork club Dohenys overcame Douglas 1-11 to 1-8 to stay undefeated at the top of the junior A county championship standings. Ciara Galvin’s 15th-minute goal helped the home side build a 1-7 to 0-2 half-time advantage. Douglas fought back but couldn’t bridge a three-point deficit. Ava O’Donovan (0-6), Michelle Love (0-3) and Abbie McCarthy (0-2) also scored for the Dunmanway club.

Elsewhere in the junior A grade, Bantry Blues travelled to Rockbán and registered a terrific 3-8 to 3-5 victory to move into joint-second place. Sarah Bishop shone for the Blues, scoring 2-7 in a game Zara Barry (1-0) and Laura Dempsey (0-1) also contributed.

***

Ibane Ladies junior B championship Group 1 campaign ended with a 3-9 to 1-2 loss away to Bishopstown. As a result, the West Cork club lost out on a county semi-final berth on scoring difference to Ballinora. Ciara Deasy (1-0), Róisín Ní Bhuachalla and Ellen O’Riordan (0-1 each) scored for Ibane.

There was better news for West Cork in Group 2 where Tadhg MacCarthaigh had already secured a county semi-final place despite losing 3-13 to 5-9 at home to Carrigaline. Maureen Keating top scored with six points for a Caheragh team Alia O’Sullivan (1-2), Ellen Hurley (1-1), Emma Hegarty (1-0), Helena Collins, Amy McKennedy, Kate Barry and Rachel Leonard also contributed.

Bandon overwhelmed Courcey Rovers to stay joint-top of the junior C county championship standings. A third consecutive win was attained thank to Hannah Buckley, Evelyn McCarthy, Kate McLaughlin, Clodagh Barry, Kate O’Connor, Laura Cummins, Emma Tarrant and Jess Bolster scores.

In the same grade, Beara lost 4-15 to 1-11 at home to Mallow. Áine Terry O’Sullivan (1-7), Anna Downing, Ellie O’Sullivan, Ruby Downing and Clare O’Shea (0-1 each) scored for the divisional side.

***

Ilen Rovers remain a point clear at the summit of the junior D county championship standings. The West Cork club overwhelmed St Michael’s by 9-13 to 2-7 in Mahon to stay on track for a place in the knockout phase. Emma Hurley had a match to remember, scoring 6-2. Maebh Collins (2-4), Maria Connolly (1-3), Carla O’Regan (0-2), Saorla Carey and Keelin Murphy (0-1 each) also scored.

In Group 1 of the junior E county championship, Clann na nGael lost 3-15 to 3-5 to St Colman’s despite a battling display. Clann’s scores came via Lorraine O’Neill (1-3), Kathlyn McCarthy (1-1), Áine Collins and Róisín O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

Muintir Gabriels and Passage played out an entertaining 4-3 to 0-15 draw in Group 2 of the same grade. Lucy Hurley topped the West Cork side’s scoring charts with 2-2. Abby Arundel, Deirdre Collins (1-0 each) and Kayla O’Driscoll (0-1) also contributed.

St Colum’s 2-12 to 2-6 junior F championship Group 1 win away to Dripsey secured top spot and a place in the county semi-finals.

Keelnameela suffered a heavy defeat away to Mitchelstown in Group 1 of the junior G championship. Sinead Mears (0-3), Lucy Collins (1-0) and Moira McCarthy (0-1) were on target for the visitors.