Inniscarra through to quarters despite loss to Castlelyons

CASTLELYONS 2-18

INNISCARRA 1-18

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

BIDDING to advance to the quarter-finals with an unblemished record, Inniscarra’s prospects had taken on a rosy hue at the half-way stage of the Co-op Superstores Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship encounter with Castlelyons in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening.

Turning on the style in the second-quarter, the Muskerry side built up a 0-12 to 0-5 lead, and they could have been even more favourably positioned but for erratic shooting which saw them accumulate ten first-half wides. The complexion of the contest changed dramatically on the resumption, as Castlelyons raised their game to such an extent that they were 1-11 to 0-13 to the good with 39 minutes gone.

As things transpired, Inniscarra never got back on terms, with another Castlelyons goal leaving the Mid Cork men 2-15 to 0-15 adrift, and with a major uphill battle on their hands midway through the second-half. Despite the defeat, Inniscarra manager Pádraig Hughes was reasonably satisfied with developments, which he described as a good learning curve for the players.

‘What we were mainly looking for was a performance, and there were patches of the game when we were excellent,’ he said.

‘We were obviously content at half-time, but we knew we’d be in for a difficult second-half if Castlelyons performed to their potential. Crucially, we didn’t start well after half-time, we should have dealt better with the goal they got from a free, but I thought our lads showed tremendous heart and courage in refusing to capitulate tamely after Castelyons took the lead.’

With both sides already guaranteed a place in the knock-out stages, the result was academic in a sense, but Hughes insisted Inniscarra were very keen to register a third consecutive victory at Castlelyons’ expense. They certainly went the right way about it in the first-half, snatching the initiative in no uncertain manner following the tentative early exchanges.

As Castlelyons opted to use wing-forward Shane Cotter as a third midfielder when playing against the wind, their depleted attack struggled to make headway, not least because of the influence exerted by unattended Inniscarra defender Sean O’Donoghue. Joe Enright at midfield, Pádraig Holland and Niall Buckley up front were others especially effective for Inniscarra as they outscored the winners by eight points to two during the second-quarter.

To say Castlelyons - ousted by title-winners Glen Rovers at the semi-final stage last year - came out with all guns blazing in the second-half would be an understatement. A goal by Alan Fenton from a close-in free enabled the Imokilly side to hit the front in the 39th minute before the outstanding Keith O’Leary tacked on a point to push them two ahead three minutes later.

It seemed as if the die was cast for Inniscarra after David Morrison put his name on the second Castlelyons goal, but they made a gallant bid to get something out of the game in the last quarter. Thrown a lifeline after Pádraig Holland goaled from a free to cut the gap to two points, 2-16 to 1-17, in the 55th minute, they applied a share of pressure in the closing stages, but were unable to make further inroads on the deficit.

Scorers

Castlelyons: A Fenton 1-5 (1-3f); K O’Leary 0-6; D Morrison 1-0; A Spillane 0-3; N O’Leary 0-2; D Tobin, S Moroney 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: P Holland 1-5 (1-4f); J Enright 0-7 (4f); N Buckley, D Murphy 0-2 each; S Sheehan, S O’Donoghue 0-1 each.

Scorers

Castlelyons: A Fenton 1-5 (1-3f); K O’Leary 0-6; D Morrison 1-0; A Spillane 0-3; N O’Leary 0-2; D Tobin, S Moroney 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: P Holland 1-5 (1-4f); J Enright 0-7 (4f); N Buckley, D Murphy 0-2 each; S Sheehan, S O’Donoghue 0-1 each.

Castlelyons: J Barry; S Moroney, C Barry, C McCarthy; D Spillane, C Spillane, N O’Leary; J Kearney, A Fenton; K O’Leary, L Doocey, S Cotter; A Spillane, D Tobin, D Morrison.

Subs: O Lenehan for Doocey (15, inj), B O’Donovan for Tobin (48), B Spillane for Morrison (52).

Inniscarra: E O’Neill; C O’Leary, D Keane, L Ryan; B Daly, S O’Donoghue, C Dineen; J Enright, F Horgan; J Keane, S Sheehan, C Lynch; P Holland, A McCarthy, N Buckley.

Subs: D Murphy for Keane (15, inj), M Nagle for Murphy (41, inj), S O’Mahony for Enright (52).

Referee: N Fahy (Brian Dillons).