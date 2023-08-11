Ballinascarthy get three-in-a-row bid up and running

Ballinascarthy 2-15

St James 0-18

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

CARBERY title holders Ballinascarthy were made to work for their win in a sunny Dunmanway on Sunday but came out victors in a pulsating Roinn 2 battle.

The Pedlars Cross club was boosted by the return of Jeremy Ryan after a long injury layoff. One of the top scorers in the South West championship over the last number of years came on at the start of the second half.

After Bal opened the scoring through Sean Conlon, St James ramped up the pressure by scoring the next two through Ian Evans and Kieran O’Donovan.

Kieran O’Donovan and Bal’s Brian O’Donovan swapped scores before the latter got an all-important goal six minutes in. Ricky O’Flynn saw O’Donovan in space before the forward rocketed the sliotar to the net, 1-2 to 0-3.

Evans instantly replied for James before Bal hit the next six points. Connall Cullinane (2), his namesake Cillian, James O’Brien, Sean Ryan and O’Flynn all split the posts to stretch out their lead, 1-8 to 0-4.

James O’Driscoll got his first of the day from a free before Bal midfielder Luke Murray hit two points in a row. O’Driscoll bagged two more, sandwiched by Brian O’Donovan’s second point of the day to make it 1-11 to 0-7 at half time.

It was a comfortable lead at the break but St James were never beaten; that’s how they won the junior A football in 2022. The Ardfield club dominated the third quarter, outscoring Bal by 0-5 to nil. Wing forward James O’Driscoll bagged all the five scores as the Carbery hurling victors couldn’t keep tabs on him.

Bal’s injury returnee Jeremy Ryan finally put them on the scoreboard for the first time in 18 minutes with a free, 1-12 to 0-12. It was score for score up until the last five minutes as O’Driscoll got three more scores while Bal’s Cullinane’s scored one each.

St James’ fought admirably in the second half to have it at 1-14 to 0-15 as the closing stages commenced. Bal only needed one goal opportunity though, that fell to full forward Sean Ryan who buried a composed finish to have Bal leading by five.

Even after that sucker punch, the Ardfield men kept fighting and tagged on three more points before the end courtesy of O’Driscoll (2) and Evans. Bal did manage an insurance score through another Jeremy Ryan free.

The Ardfield club was still looking dangerous in trying to find an equalising goal but Bal held out, just.

Judging by this game, it won’t be a surprise to see these two face off again before the championship’s conclusion.

Scorers

Ballinascarthy: Brian O’Donovan 1-2; Sean Ryan 1-1; Connall Cullinane 0-3; Cillian Cullinane, Luke Murray, Jeremy Ryan (2f) 0-2 each; Sean Conlon, Ricky O’Flynn, James O’Brien 0-1 each.

St James: James O’Driscoll 0-13 (8f); Ian Evans 0-3; Kieran O’Donovan 0-2.

Ballinascarthy: Darragh Hennessy; Dan O’Brien, Eoin O’Brien, James O’Brien; Seamus McCarthy, Aidan O’Donovan, Daniel Nyhan; Luke Murray, Colm O’Brien; Cillian Cullinane, Sean Conlon, Ricky O’Flynn; Brian O’Donovan, Sean Ryan, Connall Cullinane.

Sub: Jeremy Ryan for C O’Brien (38).

St James: Diarmuid O’Donovan; Eoin Deasy, David Hayes, Peter Whelton; Cristoir Hayes, Kevin O’Leary, James O’Sullivan; Ian Evans, Cathal Hennessy; Kevin O’Brien, Paul O’Sullivan, James O’Driscoll; Micheal McCarthy (Brittas); Kieran O’Donovan, Joseph O’Sullivan.

Subs: Seamus McCarthy for P O’Sullivan (46); Mark Evans for J O’Sullivan (53); Conor Hayes for K O’Brien (57).

Referee: Michael O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).