Arm tattoo led to driver being ID’ed by cyclist

A BANTRY woman, who drove her boyfriend’s car when hers was in the shop, was convicted of driving without insurance because she was 24 years old and not 25 as specified by the policy.

Solicitor Margaret Collins told Judge Marie Keane, sitting at Bantry District Court that her client, Rebecca Mulcahy of 31 Reenrour East, Bantry, has no previous convictions.

The solicitor said her client had no idea that she was committing an offence at Glengarriff Road on July 27th, 2023.

Court presenter, Sgt Trish O’Sullivan, said the accused came to the attention of the gardaí after a cyclist complained that she had pulled out in front of him, causing him to brake sharply.

The cyclist later identified the car – and the driver by a tattoo on her arm – to gardaí.

Gda Laura O’Sullivan checked the accused’s documentation and it emerged the insurance wasn’t valid because there was a clause that specified the driver had to be aged 25 years, or older.

Appealing for leniency, Ms Collins said her client works for a charitable organisation and has to drive a work vehicle as part of her job.

Judge Keane, who has discretion in relation to the imposition of a driving ban when dealing with insurance cases, did not disqualify the accused.

However, she rebuked the driver and her driving on this occasion.

‘She saw the cyclist but she left and he had to cycle after her to get the licence plate number.

‘People like that shouldn’t be on the road if they can’t respect other road users,’ said Judge Keane, before fining the accused €300 for the offence.