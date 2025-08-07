Argideen Rangers start strong in opening PJHC tie

Argideen Rangers 0-18

Tracton 1-13

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

CLASSY stickwork and tenacious defending propelled Argideen Rangers past Tracton to a deserved two-point victory in this entertaining Co-op Superstores Premier Junior Hurling Championship Group 3 clash at blustery Bandon on Saturday.

In truth, the final margin flattered the South East men. It was only in the closing stages that they hit full stride and won a penalty after impressive sub Cian Quinn was fouled. Unerringly, top scorer Ronan Walsh netted with a low rocket. But despite the late lifeline – and the earlier dismissal of full forward Michael O’Sullivan to a straight red with eight minutes left – Tracton’s injury-time surge fell short. Argideen stood firm, soaked up the late pressure and sealed a well-earned win.

‘We probably made life a bit harder for ourselves – nine wides and that late penalty,’ admitted Argideen manager Jim Foley. ‘But overall, we hurled well. Tracton are always tough and put it up to us the whole way. Thankfully, we matched them and hopefully we keep that momentum when we face Milford in two weeks.’

Had they not prevailed, it would have been a travesty. From rock-solid goalkeeper John Sheehan to lively corner forward Dara Walsh, Argideen had quality all over the pitch. Darragh Holland’s sweet strike before the break, skipper Matthew Lawton’s dominance at centre-back and the dependability of defenders Gerry and Joe Crowley, Andrew Guinevan and Bill Fleming all underpinned the win.

In midfield, Fergal Walsh and Cathal O’Donovan gave a masterclass, both scoring and launching countless attacks. Up front, John Michael O’Callaghan (0-6) and Charlie Twomey (0-5f) were tireless in the engine room. Seán Henchion, Finbarr Butler (who clipped over two beauties), Dara Walsh and Seán Maxwell all made telling contributions.

As ever, Tracton’s Ronan Walsh was a livewire, finishing with 1-5 including that penalty. But scoring power – or the lack of it – was their undoing. Daire O’Riordan, Michael O’Sullivan, Alan Kiely and lively sub Quinn worked hard, but a dozen wides told a costly tale. Captain Rory Sinclair and Darragh Kidney battled bravely, but more will be required before their upcoming derby with Ballygarvan.

Goal chances were scarce, though one nearly arrived inside the opening minute when Finbarr Butler’s bullet was well parried by Seán O’Sullivan. Twomey and O’Callaghan took up the scoring slack, with O’Donovan’s long-range point a standout as Argideen edged 0-11 to 0-7 ahead at the break.

Straight from the restart, Fergal Walsh soloed through traffic to clip a fine point, followed by more from Ronan Walsh and O’Riordan in reply. Still, Argideen looked to have matters under control until the late flashpoint – O’Sullivan’s red card and the concession of the penalty.

But even as Tracton came in waves, Argideen were not for turning. They now look forward to facing Milford in round two, with confidence rightly high.

OUR STAR: Matthew Lawton was in imperious form at centre-back – the bedrock of Argideen’s defensive wall and the launchpad for much of their attacking success.

Scorers

Argideen Rangers: JM O’Callaghan 0-6 (2 65s, 1f), C Twomey 0-5f, C O’Donovan 0-3, F Butler 0-2, F Walsh, D Holland 0-1 each.

Tracton: R Walsh 1-5 (4f, 1-0 pen, 1 65), D O’Riordan, A Kiely, D O’Flaherty 0-2 each, M O’Sullivan, C Quinn 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: J Sheehan; D Holland, G Crowley, J Crowley; A Guinevan, M Lawton (capt), B Fleming; F Walsh, C O’Donovan; S Henchion, JM O’Callaghan, C Twomey; F Butler, S Maxwell, D Walsh.

Subs: P Butler for S Maxwell (45), J Crowley for D Walsh (50).

Tracton: S O’Sullivan; R Sinclair (capt), K Healy, J Lynch; A Kiely, G Webb, K Webb; D Kidney, D Good; D O’Flaherty, P O’Riordan, J Kingston; D O’Riordan, M O’Sullivan, R Walsh.

Subs: C Quinn for D Good (42), D Harrington for J Kingston (46), M Castleton for D O’Riordan (48).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).