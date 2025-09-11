Argideen Rangers must take the scenic route after missing out on semi-final spot

Ballygarvan 0-26

Argideen Rangers 2-14

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

ARGIDEEN Rangers missed out on direct passage to the last four of the Co-op Superstores Premier JHC, but they’re still in the mix for the big prize.

This was a make-or-break final round Group 3 clash for Ballygarvan who could not afford to lose to retain their championship hopes. Argideen, with two victories already, were in a more comfortable position and had a direct passage to the semi-final stage as a prize for victory.

While Ballygarvan took the honours and secured a quarter-final spot against St Catherine’s, while Argideen Rangers will play Cloughduv at the same stage.

In what was a marvellous game of championship hurling, Argideen were the early front runners and led by 0-4 to 0-1 after four minutes. Charlie Twomey opened the scoring, Niall Dowd replied for Ballygarvan, before Finbarr Butler and John Michael O’Callaghan then found the target for Argideen.

Back came Ballygarvan – points from Mark Kennefick and a brace from Niall Dowd had the sides level after eight minutes. John Michael O’Callaghan boosted Argideen spirits with a smashing goal from close range. Dylan O’Connor and Twomey exchanged points, but scores from O’Connor and Dowd had the teams tied at 1-4 to 0-7 as the second quarter began.

The ascendancy now passed to Ballygarvan and they led by 0-13 to 1-6 at the interval. Their physical superiority began to tell in close encounters. While the Argideen attack was finding progress difficult, at the other end the winner’s forwards began to fire over some marvellous scores, with Cillian O’Regan and Dylan O’Connor (0-2 each), Kennefick and Kevin Lyons on target. JM O’Callaghan and Charlie Twomey replied for Argideen, but the Carbery men would have been worried at the break having lost their early momentum.

Two more Dylan O’Sullivan points on the resumption opened up a six-point gap. When Pádraig Butler had a badly-needed point for Argideen, back came Ballygarvan with points from O’Connor and Cillian O’Regan to lead 0-17 to 1-7 in the 38th minute.

Charlie Twomey’s point for Argideen was answered by another brace from Ballygarvan per O’Regan and O’Connor, and the winners led by eight.

Argideen got a run of scores at last. Four frees from J M O’Callaghan, in answer to a solitary point for Ballygarvan, left five points between the teams after 50 minutes.

Ballygarvan hit back with scores from goalkeeper Daniel Mackey (free) and Niall Dowd to open up a seven-point gap.

Six minutes from time, JM O’Callaghan had an Argideen point. Within a minute his side were thrown a lifeline when a forward was fouled in the goal-mouth – JM lashed the penalty low to the corner of the net to leave only three points between the sides.

In the heat of battle, Ballygarvan’s ability to get the scores on the board was decisive. They recorded four of the game’s final five points – two from O’Connor, and one each from Ray O’Halloran and Kevin Lyons. Full back Gerry Crowley, up in attack, recorded his side’s lone point, but Ballygarvan prevailed by a six-point margin, enough to top the group.

Scorers

Ballygarvan: D O’Connell 0-10 (5f); N O’Dowd 0-5; C O’Regan, R O’Halloran 0-3 each; M Kennefick, K Lyons 0-2 each; D Mackey 0-1 (f).

Argideen Rangers: JM O’Callaghan 2-7 (1-0 pen, 4f); C Twomey 0-4 (3f); F Butler, P Butler, J Crowley 0-1 each.

Ballygarvan: Daniel Mackey; Paddy Ryan, Tadhg O’Sullivan, Eoin Mackey; Stephen White, Piaras O’Halloran, Michael O’Mahony; Ciarán McIntyre, Cillian O’Regan; Dylan O’Connor, Ray O’Halloran, Stephen Fenton; Mark Kennefick, Kevin Lyons, Niall Dowd.

Sub: Michael Cussen for M O’Mahony (45).

Argideen Rangers: John Sheehan; Darragh Holland, Gerry Crowley, Joe Crowley; Andrew Guinevan, Mathew Lawton, Bill Fleming; Fergal Walsh, Cathal O’Donovan; Sean Hinchion, John Michael O’Callaghan, Charlie Twomey; Finbarr Butler, James Crowley, Sean Walsh.

Subs: Pádraig Butler for S Hinchion (ht), Darragh O’Donovan for D Holland (43), Dara Walsh for C Twomey.

Referee: Colm Maher (Buttevant).