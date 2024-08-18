Ardfield crowned U14 Championship winners

BY GER McCARTHY

ARDFIELD are the first SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League champions of the 2024 season after capturing the U14 Schoolboys Championship trophy.

Eight wins from eight league outings saw Ardfield claim the U14 Schoolboys Championship title with two games to spare.

Amassing 36 goals, Ardfield proved too strong for Kilmichael Rovers, Skibbereen, Castlelack United, Togher Celtic and Clonakilty AFC Celtic. An even spread of scorers, including Rory Connolly, Daniel Whelton, Luke Crowley and Michael O’Donovan, underlines the quality of Ardfield’s squad.

Two wins from their most recent league outings confirmed Ardfield’s success. A 3-1 defeat of Skibbereen was attained courtesy of Michael O’Donovan, Tom Antoine and Michael O’Shea efforts. Jamie Dowdall replied for Skibb. Following that, a nine-goal thriller confirmed Ardfield as this year’s U14 Championship winners. Togher Celtic couldn’t prevent the champions from edging a cracking game 5-4 thanks to Daniel Whelton (3), Rory Connolly and Byron Malone goals.

‘Following last year’s difficult campaign, the players deserve huge credit for bouncing back in style this season,’ Ardfield U14 manager Paidi O’Shea commented.

‘Some new recruits made a huge impact. The fact that 14 players have found the back of the net is testament to the attacking football we play.

‘On behalf of the players I’d like to thank our sponsors Rita’s Clayhouse and also acknowledge the Trojan work done behind the scenes by club officials Hugh O’Reilly, Roland Lamprecht and Stephen Tobin. I’d also like to thank Derek Whelton and Shane Crowley for their work with the players last season.

‘Obviously, nothing is possible without the taxi service supplied by the players' parents and guardians!’

Ardfield’s victorious squad includes Iarla Crowley, Kate Whelton, Byron Malone, Fionn Fragnoli, JJ Flynn, Michael O’Donovan (captain), David Coker-O’Brien, Jack Herlihy, Sean Murphy, Jamie Harrington, Rhys Locke, Tom Antoine, Brehon O’Mahony, Kitty O’Loughlin, Daniel Whelton, Rory Connolly, Michael O’Shea, Sean McMahon, Luke Crowley, Johnny O’Loughlin, Oisin Griffin and Aodhan O’Mahony.

Second place in the U14 Schoolboys Championship remains up for grabs. Kilmichael Rovers are a point clear of Skibbereen despite a 6-3 defeat to Clonakilty Celtic. Joe Spillane, Josh Moore and Rory Ecklof scored for Rovers following on from their previous 2-1 defeat of Togher Celtic. Owen O’Callaghan and Fionn Burgoyne netted Kilmichael’s goals on that occasion. A 4-0 victory over Castlelack United moved Skibbereen within a point of Kilmichael. Fintan Deasy (2), Fynn Ryan and Fionan Herlihy strikes kept alive Skibbereen’s hopes of a U14 Championship runners-up berth.