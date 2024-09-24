Accused of having 35,000 child images

A MAN accused of possessing almost 35,000 images of child pornography has been sent forward for trial to Cork Circuit Court.

At Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday, Sgt Padraig Ó Conchúir told Judge James McNulty that he served the book of evidence on the accused earlier that morning. It is alleged that the male had in his possession 34,959 images of child pornography, as well as 150 video files.

Judge McNulty issued him an alibi warning before sending him forward to the next sittings of Cork Circuit Court commencing October 30th. He also directed that previous reporting restrictions continue to be adhered to, so that the accused cannot be identified.

He extended free legal aid to include one junior barrister and one senior barrister and was told that a high volume of images and materials have yet to be examined. Judge McNulty released him on a non-cash bail bond of €5,000.