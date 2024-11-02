A dash of paint can restore that fireplace grandeur

The fireplace is the natural centrepiece to most of our homes, so why not use some paint to make the most of it?

Painting a fireplace isn’t as hard as it sounds and you only need to focus on the surround to make a massive improvement or a striking statement in your room.

Painting a wooden fireplace is all about creating the right mood for your home, be it in your main sitting room or in a bedroom of an old period house with fireplace upstairs.

Use warm neutrals for a comforting and cohesive colour scheme, alternately as a contrast go darker for a refined and contemporary look.

Some homes today feature brick or stone fireplace surrounds in dark or dated styles that haven’t aged well over the years.

These materials can be expensive to remove and replace, but the good news is that most fireplace surrounds can be easily brightened up with a bit of paint.

Preparing a fireplace surround for paint

Changing the colour of a painted surround is a fast and easy process. The only prep work needed is surface cleaning, a light scuff sanding, and your paint. Unpainted surrounds take more time to paint. These are typically finished with stain and varnish, and paint alone won’t stick to the surface well without sanding and priming beforehand. The first step is surface cleaning.

Cleaning your surround

Mantels often have candle wax, dirt, and soot on them, all of which can cause adhesion problems without cleaning the surface. The selection of paint prep cleaners can be quite confusing for someone who’s never used one. Always check with your local paint store before purchasing your materials.

Colour-drenching the entire wall, including the fire surround, and any built-ins is a great way to bathe your home in shades that make you happy. Using bolder hues in an all-over scheme can evoke joy within a space, creating a cosy, encompassing feel.

