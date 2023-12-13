2023 IN PHOTOS: Bantry

WE'VE published plenty of brilliant photos from the Bantry area this year. Our recent Christmas in West Cork magazine featured some of the best, take a look below.
Cork county mayor Cllr Danny Collins, with Helen O’Driscoll, Cancer Connect, and Christy Walsh, Bandon Hyperbaric Oxygen Centre at the launch of the mayor’s charity dinner in April, which took place in May in Bantry in aid of both charities. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Enjoying Bantry Show in August were Robynne Shorten from Newcestown and Kate O’Donovan from Ballinascarthy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Sally O’Donovan, Ella McCarthy, Faye Murnane and Holly Sheehan enjoying the Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí Debs Ball in August. (Photo: Tony McElhinney)
A charity tractor run took place in Kilcrohane on January 1st in aid of Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and Breakthrough Cancer Research. Between 160-200 tractors took part with hundreds of locals and tourists lining the route to watch the tractors pass. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Snow hit West Cork in mid-January, covering Bantry House and gardens in a light dusting. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
An artist’s impression of the major new Music Centre with world-class performance and educational facilities, announced for Bantry in July in a project led by West Cork Music.
The first luxury cruise liner of the year to visit Bantry was the ‘Seabourn Ovation’ in June with Whiddy Island in the background. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Performing at Bantry’s St Patrick’s Day parade were the Scoil Rince Carney Irish dance group. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Glengarriff athlete Darragh McElhinney celebrates on his way to winning the senior men’s 3000m at the 123.ie National Senior Indoor Championships in February. (Photo: Sam Barnes)
In November local rugby star Fineen Wycherley became the first West Cork man to play 100 games for Munster. He started his rugby journey with his local Bantry RFC.