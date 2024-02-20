Michael Collins welcomes Fitzmaurice into party

MIZEN TD Michael Collins has welcomed Michael Fitzmaurice into his new party, Independent Ireland, which was established by the West Cork independent, along with Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue.

Deputy Collins described the Glinsk TD as ‘one of the most outstanding contributors in the Dáil since his election in the Roscommon– Galway constituency in 2016’.

Deputy Collins said the party is in negotiations with other ‘good, strong, hard-working independents – both female and male’ who fit his party’s criteria. He said they are also talking to Oireachtas members, across all political parties, who are looking for a new home.

But the party’s first objective is to field 50 Council candidates in June’s local elections.

Deputy Collins said: ‘Luckily enough, we are not going out there looking. They are knocking on our door and that makes it that little bit easier. But it’s a bit like the bible – many are called but few are chosen!’

The party leader said men and women, including sitting councillors from Donegal to West Cork, have approached them seeking to stand on the Independent Ireland ticket.

Talks are also being conducted with existing MEPs and potential candidates for the EU elections in 2024.

‘There is a lot of annoyance and frustration out there, and we are trying to fill the gap and put in a new political party that offers common sense,’ he said. ‘We are offering people a new party focused on going into government, but that will not sell its soul to get into government, and can replace something like the Greens in the near future.

‘The Independent Ireland party will have policies that will suit the people of urban and rural Ireland,’ he told The Southern Star.

Bantry-based Indepedent Cllr Danny Collins, has not yet indicated if he will join his brother’s party.