Lombard and O’Donovan in the frame as Fine Gael to hold convention

FINE Gael is holding its selection convention for candidates in Cork South West this week with two candidates, Sen Tim Lombard and recently elected Cllr Noel O’Donovan having put their names forward to stand for the party in the next general election.

The convention takes place on Wednesday July 31st in the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway and the party is keen to reclaim its seat in Cork South West, which they lost in the last General Election in 2020.

It is not clear yet if the party will field two candidates or stick with just one. Last time around, party bosses ran two candidates, former Cllr Karen Coakley and Sen Lombard but neither were successful in keeping the seat, which had last been held by Jim Daly.

Cllr Noel O’Donovan confirmed earlier this week that he has put his name forward for the selection convention.

‘Politics is about people and I am a politician who listens, a politician who cares, works hard and is willing to work with others to find solutions. I would love the opportunity to represent you in Dáil Eireann,’ he poste online.

Meanwhile, Independent Councillor Alan Coleman has said he is very happy where he is despite intense speculation that Fianna Fáil representatives are interested in welcoming him back into the fold and stand for the party in Cork South West in the next general election. He quit the party in 2015 and has been an independent councillor since.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Cllr Coleman, who topped the poll in the recent local elections by securing 2,511 first preference votes in the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, said he hasn’t been approached by Fianna Fáil HQ on this issue.

‘I have heard there has been talk among some Fianna Fáil members in the municipal district but I’m quite happy where I am now,’ said Cllr Coleman.

Cllr Coleman quit Fianna Fáil over what he said was a disconnect between the party leadership at that time from local and national issues. Four years later he ran as an independent councillor where he secured 2,350 first preference votes, coming behind Fianna Fáil’s Gillian Coughlan.

However, this year he topped the poll in the first count which is understood to have given some Fianna Fáil party members food for thought when looking at candidates to run in Cork South West as the next general election nears. One source said that the party may be looking at running two.

The former county mayor, who is currently the leader of the independent grouping in Cork County Council, is expected to take up the role of county mayor again next year due to a five-year pact agreed between independents, Labour and Fianna Fáil in the Council chamber.

Elsewhere Bandon native, Shane O’Callaghan has been selected to contest a seat for Fine Gael in the Cork South Central constituency in the next general election. He topped the poll in the Cork City South Central local area in the recent local elections.