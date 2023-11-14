Goleen’s Social Democrat Cllr O’Connell is to step down

SOCIAL Democrats’ Cllr Ross O’Connell from Goleen will step away from politics in the new year and will not contest next year’s local elections, citing work commitments.

Cllr O’Connell – the only Social Democrats member of Cork County Council – works as a marine researcher and it was becoming increasingly difficult to balance this role with Council duties, according to the Mizen-based politician who represents the Bantry area.

A new candidate from the LEA will be selected by the party in the coming weeks and will be co-opted onto the Council.

‘It has been an absolute honour representing the communities of West Cork since my co-option in 2020, and I am truly grateful to Holly Cairns for the opportunity to do so,’ said Cllr O’Connell.

‘However, trying to balance this commitment with my full-time job as a marine energy researcher has become increasingly challenging over the years.’

Cllr O’Connell thanked his constituents and hasn’t ruled out a return to politics in the future.

Social Democrats leader and TD for Cork South West Holly Cairns thanked Cllr O’Connell for his work on Cork County Council. He has been ‘a brilliant public representative for Bantry over the last number of years’, she said.

The Social Democrats remain on 5% nationally, according to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll carried out last weekend, unchanged from last month. Deputy Cairns’ personal approval rating as party leader stands at 41%, also unchanged. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has the strongest personal approval at 45% (+2%), with Mary McDonald also at 41% (-1%), and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at 39% (+2%).