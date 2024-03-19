Politics

Former Eurovision presenter Cynthia on Euro ticket

March 19th, 2024 10:30 PM

Cynthia is hoping for a seat in Europe.

FIANNA Fáil has added former TV presenter Cynthia Ní Mhurchú to its ticket for the European Parliament’s Ireland South constituency, joining sitting MEP Billy Kelleher.

Carlow woman Cynthia started her career as a primary school teacher and currently works as a barrister.

She previously worked as a bi-lingual broadcaster and journalist for a range of media organisations, including RTÉ, Raidió na Gaeltachta, the Sunday Independent, and she co-hosted the famous Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin in 1994 which kicked off the Riverdance phenomenon.

‘I have reached a stage in my professional life where I believe my extensive experience, broad skillset and personal qualities would be an asset to the European Parliament. I have a proven track record in education, media and communications and law and am deeply committed to the Irish language, culture and arts,’ she said.

She said she wants to be a strong voice in Europe, to focus on increased regional development, along with fighting for a just transition for Ireland, regarding carbon targets.

