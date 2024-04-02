Fine Gael's Simon Harris ‘should speak’ at Béal na Bláth

FINE Gael Senator Tim Lombard has called for the party’s new leader Simon Harris to give the oration at Béal na Bláth in August.

Deputy Harris was confirmed as the new Fine Gael leader this week.

Sen Lombard was one of the first members of the party to come out in support of Minister Harris and nominated him for the leadership role.

‘He’s been a good friend and a regular visitor to Cork South West over many years,’ said Sen Lombard.

Sen Lombard said the Wicklow TD delivered a memorable oration at the 101st commemoration of Michael Collins and Author Griffith in Glasnevin Cemetery last August.

‘I’d love to see him deliver the oration at Béal na Bláth in August. I hope that perhaps this is something that the Béal na Bláth Commemoration Committee might consider,’ said Sen Lombard.

‘I’m looking forward to welcoming Simon Harris back to this part of the world as party leader and Taoiseach. I will certainly be extending an invitation to visit West Cork.’