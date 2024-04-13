D’Alton to step away from politics

CARRIGALINE Municipal District Councillor Marcia D’Alton will not contest the upcoming local elections, citing financial and work pressures.

The experienced independent councillor has served as a representative on Cork County Council and served as a member of Passage Town Council but has decided to take time out from politics.

‘I don’t not want to run again but my gut screams loud that it’s time to take a pause,’ Cllr D’Alton wrote in a social media post. ‘I’ve given this job all I have and more and my body needs sleep.

‘Although financially we’ve managed miraculously to date, cost of living has increased so violently that I have to help take the pressure off Rob. There are other reasons too that perhaps I’ll have the courage to discuss in posts to come.’