Councillor backs skater's call for Bantry park site

A SOON-to-be disused playground in Bantry could be the ideal location for a new skatepark, according to Cllr Danny Collins.

The Independent councillor tabled a motion at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District calling on Cork County Council to adapt the playground at Newtown and make it a skatepark. Ambitious plans to recreate a new playground and amenity area at Bantry’s Peace Park would leave the Newtown lot vacant, he said.

The councillor said the idea of the skatepark came from an enterprising young man, called Liam Miles, who not only galvanised support for the idea but set up a petition which has amassed 700 signatures.

He said Liam Miles has also set up a GoFundMe page that is €735 in credit.

‘I am doing this because Bantry currently has little to no space where us young’ns can hang out,’ Liam wrote on the GoFundMe page.

‘There are so many of us just loitering around in alleys and car parks. It is extremely unfortunate and honestly a little depressing in my opinion,’ he added.

‘I am also trying to give us skaters a safe place to hang out. We just want to be able to have fun, develop our skills, grow together and be free from harassment.

‘Skateboarding has been known to have a positive impact on mental health and anti-social behaviour,’ he stated.

The owner of the Boston Bar said he has seen lads skating down the main road in front of his premises, but would like nothing more than to see them enjoy their sport in a safe space.

‘The skatepark in Bandon is a huge success and the plot at Newtown is about the same size,’ he said.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) agreed with him. ‘It would be great to have an amenity for young people and that is the perfect location,’ she said.

However, the area engineer said she did not believe that the land at Newtown would be a suitable location.