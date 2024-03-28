Collins: Log cabins would help ease country's housing crisis

A WEST Cork TD has called for relaxed planning laws for log cabins to combat Ireland’s housing crisis.

Cork South West Deputy Michael Collins said log cabins were part of a ‘practical solution to the housing crisis’.

‘Modular housing, particularly log cabins, are an innovative and sustainable solution that offers greater housing choice.

‘A clear planning policy on building log cabins could significantly address the housing crisis,’ said Deputy Collins.

‘Log cabins could serve as primary residences during housing shortages, rent pressures, and pending evictions. They are a relevant solution, especially considering rising construction costs.

‘I propose that the government relaxes outdated planning laws to allow the construction of sustainable log cabin units without unnecessary planning permission requirements,’ he said.

Deputy Collins said this could be achieved by amending the planning regulations to facilitate the construction of temporary or permanent structures on family-owned lands in rural areas.

‘If the housing minister who is also the planning minister, is serious about solving the housing crisis, he should act immediately.’

Deputy Collins also called for an emergency ministerial order to issue long-awaited statutory rural planning guidelines.