Cllrs say Bandon Community Hospital needs more beds

BANDON Community Hospital needs to be extended because there are no private nursing homes within the town’s radius, a meeting heard.

At a meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, councillors were discussing correspondence from the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly who indicated that there are no current plans to extend Bandon Community Hospital.

In 2018, the hospital opened a 25-bedroom extension at a cost of €3.5m but councillors have called for more beds to be installed there to cater with demand. Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said she has huge concerns that there are no plans for an extension as she said Bandon doesn’t have any private nursing homes for long-term and respite care.

‘The hospital is simply too small and we do need another extension.I appreciate that it was extended in 2018 but we need to get another dozen beds in there,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

‘I am disappointed that there is nothing in the pipeline.’

Independent Cllr Alan Coleman supported her call and said that it seems clear that national policy is for beds to be provided by the private sector.

‘In Bandon, the private sector hasn’t stepped up to the plate unlike in neighbouring towns like Clonakilty and Kinsale. It’s the only town that doesn’t have private beds,’ said Cllr Coleman.

He pointed out that land isn’t an issue as there is a large site at the community hospital and said there is a strong case to be made for Bandon.

Cllr Sean O’Donovan (FF) said it’s very hard for families to travel in and out to private nursing homes in other places where the patients also don’t know anyone.

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) called for a bit of ‘lateral thinking’ on this issue, while Cllr Coughlan said it also important to future proof and that the planning should start now.