Carrigaline GP to run as Green election candidate

A CARRIGALINE-based GP has announced she will run as a candidate for the Green party in the upcoming local elections.

Monica Oikeh was born in Nigeria and has been living in Cork for more than 10 years.

‘I am passionate about health education and promotion, social justice, and equality,’ she said.

She pledged to work with Cork County Council and the HSE to improve access and availability of local health services in the community.

‘I will seek to increase services such as physiotherapy, dieticians, public health provision of daycare facilities for the elderly,’ she said.

Improving playground facilities for children, to promote enhanced access to walking and cycling infrastructure, and to improve other sports and recreation facilities in the Carrigaline area is another priority along with better transport infrastructure in the area.